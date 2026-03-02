Saline High School Gets Cool and Takes the Polar Plunge

Saline High School took the plunge – Cool Schools Polar Plunge that is – on Thursday morning, February 26. No matter that the temperature was a brisk 23°F (with a feel like 15°F), that did not stop anyone from diving in to support the fundraising drive for the Michigan Special Olympics. These polar plungers are encouraged to wear a costume, and with much fanfare, they walk up the stairs and jump into 4 feet of freezing water.

Sami Elekonich, whose future career path is special education, has been taking part in the Polar Plunge for four years now. She sees first-hand the benefit of the Polar Plunge fundraising and says, “The money raised helps provide sports programs, equipment, and inclusive opportunities that build confidence, friendships, and important life skills. It also spreads awareness about inclusion and shows the athletes that our community supports them.”

Elekonich sums up her experience by saying, “Each year that I have participated has been meaningful. I will truly miss it. I do the Polar Plunge for the athletes involved in Special Olympics because I care deeply about supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

To date, Saline Schools have raised over $10,000, with Sami’s team raising over $2,000.

For more information, go to Saline High School Cool Schools Polar Plunge

Photo: Three brave souls take the plunge in 2025. Photo: Saline Area Schools Facebook