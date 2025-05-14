Saline Officer Finds Purpose on Patrol: “We Want to Help”

During National Police Week, Officer Paul Rakovitis shares the challenges and rewards of keeping his community safe.

Photo: Saline Police Officer Paul Rakovitis. Photo by Steven Sheldon

Note: As part of our Police Week 2025 coverage, The Sun Times News is featuring profiles of local officers to recognize their service and help readers get acquainted with the people behind the badge.

Paul Rakovitis is a 33-year-old officer with the Saline Police Department (SPD). Rakovitis joined the SPD in September 2023 and is currently a road patrol officer. He is married to Courtney, with two daughters, Liviana 5 and Ayla 2. He is a 2018 graduate of Eastern Michigan University.

When asked why he became a police officer, it was clear that he wanted to be a part of the solution to community problems, to help people, and to help resolve problems. “I like road patrol, to be in the community and respond to people who need help,” Rakovitis said. “When we respond to a call, we arrive with very little information, and I like to assist in understanding what the problem is and what is needed.”

Rakovitis said approximately 25% of police calls in Saline have an underlying mental health disorder, and these conditions complicate an officer’s response to any situation. “We are constantly needing to evaluate whether to take someone to jail or to the hospital for care,” Rakovitis said. “In the end, we want to help. If someone needs mental health care, we try to get them to a safe place where they can be helped. That really is our job.”

In Saline, crimes can be weather-dependent. As the weather warms, incidents of breaking into automobiles increase, as do Operating Under the Influence (OUI). Rakovitis explained that responding to a domestic disturbance at a home presents the most dangerous challenges for an officer.

“There are a lot of unknowns when we respond to a domestic disturbance, also known as domestic violence. We must quickly determine the status of every individual in the home,” Rakovitis said. “Is anyone hurt? Are there weapons? Is alcohol or drugs involved? There are so many unknowns that must be determined quickly and accurately.”

Rakovitis said he sees himself remaining on a road patrol for a large portion of his career. That is what he enjoys most about being a police officer: interacting with the public. However, there is a downside for every road patrol officer. “We are trained on how to keep the public, our fellow officers and ourselves safe. But there are no guarantees that you will go home safe every night.”

“My wife worries every day when I leave,” Rakovitis said. “My kids now say ‘Have a great day at work, Daddy. Be safe.’ That is the fear that every officer faces. “If you spend all your time worrying about getting home safe every night, you are in the wrong profession. You can pull a motorist over, get out of your car just to tell the driver to slow down and then let them go on their way and a distracted driver can hit you as soon as you exit your car. Accidents happen.”

When asked what he would like readers to know, Rakovitis’s answer serves as a reminder for us all. “I wish everyone could see video of all the things we do. Like when a fellow officer rushed into a burning building and helped pull eight people out. Eight people who would have otherwise died. Or when we responded to a home where a mother experienced a medical emergency and needed to be transported to a hospital. My partner and I stayed with the frightened children, got them fed, reassured them until other family members arrived. I wish people could know about those things that officers do every day.”

The Sun Times News salutes Officer Rakovitis and the other officers of the SPD for everything they do, every day.