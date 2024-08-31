Slow Start Dooms Bulldogs in Season Opener 

It was a slow start to a new era for Chelsea football Thursday night when the Bulldogs fell to Grand Rapids Northview 31-14.

Things did not go well in the Bulldogs first game under new head coach Noah Dean.

Northview struck first and the Bulldogs were pinned deep in their own territory on the ensuing kickoff.

Chelsea was forced to punt, and Northview took over in Bulldogs territory and struck again for a 14-0 lead after one.

Neither team could find the endzone in the second, but Northview struck again, returning the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

The Bulldogs had good field position after a big kickoff return after the score and got back in the game when Nick Christian hit Gibby Ichesco to cut the lead to 21-7.

The Chelsea defense held, but the third turnover of the night for the Bulldogs led to a Northview field goal and a 24-7 lead.

Chelsea moved to within 24-14 when Christian hit Jimmy Sciackitano with a 50-yard scoring pass late in the third, but that is as close as they would get.

Northview wrapped up the scoring with a touchdown in the fourth to make the final 31-14.

The Bulldogs will host Detroit East English in the home opener Friday night at 7:00.