Sylvan and Lima Townships Budget for Joint Planning Commission

As Sylvan Township and Lima Township move forward with their 425 partnership there are some things they need to get in place as they explore the planning and zoning of their Economic Development Project Area.

At a special Joint Sylvan-Lima Boards Meeting held on Feb. 17, the townships approved decisions related to the Sylvan-Lima Joint Planning Commission 2026-2027 Budget and bolstering it for the coming year of planning.

These decisions included adding money for support staff with an increase from $2,500 to $3,000, for legal to go from $6,000 to $10,000 and an insurance increase from $40 to $400, which results in raising total expenditures from $36,570 to $41,430.

This was approved with each township contributing $20,715 to the Joint account.

The townships also agreed to hire a recording secretary for their meetings.

Last year both townships agreed to form a partnership through a 425 Agreement, which involves a transfer of property conditionally for the purpose of economic development projects. The plan would see properties in both townships form a continuous area south of I-94 and east of M-52, which will be jointly planned and zoned, share revenue, and utilize extension of the sewer and water utilities from Sylvan Township.

The joint commission is comprised of six members, with three from each township. It allows the townships to meet, discuss and generally cooperate on the joint planning and zoning of their 425 Agreement Economic Development Project Area.