Rep. Schmaltz Discusses Workforce, Voter ID at Chelsea Office Hours

State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R, spoke with local residents Monday March 2 about workforce development, election policy and education during office hours in Chelsea.

Schmaltz, who represents Michigan’s 46th House District, held the session in the Chelsea City Council chambers at the Chelsea Police Department. The informal meeting gave residents a chance to raise questions and discuss issues with the lawmaker.

Schmaltz serves as chair of the House Families and Veterans Committee and also sits on the Energy, Health Policy, and Communications and Technology committees.

Workforce development and career education were among the topics raised. Schmaltz said she supports expanding access to vocational training to help students prepare for in-demand jobs.

“Many of them want skilled trades,” she said. “We need so many trade workers right now, and you can make really good money at that.”

Schmaltz listens to comments from residents. Photo by Heather Finch

Schmaltz also discussed literacy and education policy. She noted that additional teacher training in phonics and the science of reading is important.

“We really need to help our teachers, who are asking for more training,” she explained. “We should be getting back to the basics.”

Discussion included Michigan’s voter identification requirements. Schmaltz said she supports measures aimed at strengthening voter ID standards to promote election security and public confidence.

“I want every citizen who’s a citizen of our country to vote,” she said. “I don’t see a problem with showing that you’re a citizen.”

Residents may contact Schmaltz’s Lansing office at 517-373-1798 or by email at [email protected]

Featured photo: Rep. Kathy Schmaltz speaks during office hours in the Chelsea City Council chambers. Photo by Heather Finch