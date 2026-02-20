Sen. Shink Holds Town Hall in Dexter

State Sen. Sue Shink, D, met with residents Thursday evening at the Dexter District Library for a town hall focused on energy policy, local infrastructure, mining, election security and the state budget.

The event, described as a “community conversation,” allowed Shink, who represents Michigan’s 14th District, to provide legislative updates and respond to questions from attendees.

Data Centers and Energy Policy

A significant portion of the discussion centered on the expansion of large-scale data centers and their potential impact on Michigan’s power grid.

Shink said she opposed recent bipartisan legislation granting tax incentives to data centers. She referenced a proposed facility in Saline that she said could consume as much electricity as “two Detroits.”

“It really galls me that we work so hard to reduce our energy usage, and then data centers come in,” Shink said.

She also raised concerns that provisions in clean energy laws could allow utilities to bypass renewable energy requirements if demand increases.

“Utilities give quite a bit of money to Republicans and Democrats,” she said. “I don’t take any.”

Local Infrastructure and Mining

Residents asked about the widening of Werkner Road and the removal of heritage trees. Shink noted that road projects fall under the authority of the county road commission but said she has advocated on behalf of residents.

“My real power is the power of persuasion,” she said, adding that she has written letters and spoken at county commission meetings about the project.

The proposed Copperwood Mine in the Upper Peninsula also drew discussion. Shink spoke against a proposed $50 million state subsidy for the Canadian-owned mining project, which is located near a state park.

“The state of Michigan can’t stop them from mining, but the legislature can make a decision about, do we want to subsidize them,” she said.

State Sen. Sue Shink answers questions at Thursday’s town hall in Dexter. Photo by Heather Finch

Election Security and Budget

With midterm elections approaching, Shink addressed concerns about election security and federal legislation known as the Save Act.

She said the measure could disenfranchise voters, including married women whose names have changed and military members stationed overseas.

“I want all of you to vote because they want to avoid accountability,” Shink said.

She encouraged residents to trust local clerks and Michigan’s post-election audits, which she described as “safe and secure.”

Shink also discussed the state budget. As chair of the Senate corrections budget, she highlighted a $33 million reduction in corrections spending and the expansion of peer-led support programs aimed at reducing recidivism.

She also addressed a recent $645 million reduction in state grant funding approved by the House Appropriations Committee, which affected organizations including the Dexter Community Orchestra.

“We’re going to see what we can do,” she said regarding the funding.

Legislative Work

Shink closed by highlighting bipartisan legislation she supported to combat human trafficking. The bills increase penalties for traffickers and expand protections for survivors.

She also cited ongoing work related to farmland preservation and microplastic research.

“If you reach out to our office and you let us know how you feel about something, I will fight for you,” Shink said.

Sen. Shink’s office can be contacted at https://senatedems.com/shink/contact/

Featured photo: State Sen. Sue Shink speaks during a town hall Thursday at the Dexter District Library. Photo by Heather Finch