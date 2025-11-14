Tensions Boil at Saline Township Meeting as Data Center Moves Forward

Photo: News media and residents prepare for a contentious board meeting in Saline Township. Photo by Steve Sheldon

National news outlets had been tipped off that there would be “fireworks” at the Saline Township Board meeting on Nov. 12, and residents delivered. Long before the gavel struck, people filled the small township hall, ready to vent their frustration over the recent consent judgment that cleared the way for Related Digital’s data center project to move forward. Voices rose, tempers flared, and what might have been a routine local meeting quickly became a pointed and emotional public reckoning.

Related Digital, a subsidiary of Related Companies, owned by billionaire Stephen Ross, who owns the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and who has close ties to the University of Michigan, was at the center of the storm. One resident claimed that a conflict of interest existed between Related Companies and the State of Michigan. He reported that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s husband, Ryan Friedrichs, is the Vice-President of Development for Related Companies and has been openly pushing for the project’s approval.

A majority of residents have opposed the project from the beginning, citing a range of concerns. One resident rose to question the competence of township consulting attorney Fred Lucas, insisting the board replace Lucas. Another questioned the competence of David Landry, the attorney from the law firm Landry, Mazzeo, Dimbinski & Stevens PC, who represented the township in their defense of the lawsuit. At last night’s Planning Commission meeting, a resident called for township consulting planner Michael Auerbach to be replaced.

One resident, who described herself as a veteran having served in the Marines, was a mother of five children, whom she home-schooled. She said she moved to Saline Township, built her dream home, to raise her children. When addressing the board, her voice rose to a scream. She said, “Nobody is here to protect me. Nobody is here to protect us. How dare you? How dare you?”

There were times when the comments from the public bordered on personal attacks on the board members. Trustee Dean Marion responded saying, “We’re not for it. I farm here. I’ve farmed my whole life, so has everyone else. There’s just nothing we can do.”

Attorney Lucas added, “I don’t know of a single board member up there that was in favor of this. No one said let’s get a data center.” The strain of listening to repeated questioning of the board’s resolve to defend the township’s rural nature showed on the faces of the board.

Treasurer Jennifer Zink, whose husband passed away just a few weeks ago, had tears streaming from her eyes while listening to the attacks on the board. Following the meeting, Zink, in an animated voice, said, “I shared my concerns with the county commissioner and Senator Irwin and reached out to Governor Whitmer but received no response. There was nothing we could do. Governor Whitmer wanted this, so it was going to move forward.”

Zink encouraged anyone with concerns with the data center project to contact Governor Whitmer’s office directly to let her know your thoughts.

Several residents urged the board to continue to fight. Another suggested that the township create their own No Kings Protest over the data center to attract national attention. One resident said that the voters should be able to vote on the issue. Another pointed out that a voter referendum was possible. Lucas explained the difference between Augusta Township’s referendum and Saline Township.

“The Augusta Township board voted to approve the rezoning request. A board’s action to approve a rezoning request can be subject to a referendum and put to a vote,” Lucas said. “The Saline Township board denied the rezoning request. Their vote was to approve to instruct the attorney to settle the lawsuit, rather than contest it in court. A consent judgment from the court cannot be challenged by voters.”

Near the end of the meeting, one resident spoke to acknowledge the difficult position the board had been put in and thanked the board for everything that they do on behalf of township residents.

It was pointed out that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a “Notice of Intervention” in DTE’s request for expedited processing to approve their contracts for the data center. An expedited process allows for contracts to be approved without public input. Nessel said that DTE did not present adequate information guaranteeing that customers wouldn’t be negatively impacted through future rate increase requests to support the electric needs of the data center.

There is always a tension when change is being considered. Data centers and battery storage facilities are new. Much is still not understood. The one thing that has become clearer as the conversations have proceeded is that the data center has been described as “the largest investment ever in the State of Michigan.” Big money inherently attracts big companies. And in the minds of township residents, they are alone in this very personal David vs Goliath fight.