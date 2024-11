The Waterloo Farm and Dewey School Museum is hosting its annual Christmas bake sale on Dec 7 & 8. It will be hosted at the Farm.

The organization, which seeks to teach people about historical life and preserve the one-room schoolhouse of Dewey School, is seeking donated baked goods for its annual sale. Anyone who wishes to donate or help can contact chrissy@wahs-mi.org or 517-962-3389 for more information.