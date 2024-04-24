SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Humane Society of Huron Valley offers free pet vaccines at “Friends for Life” event

by STN Staff
by STN Staff
The Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) is excited to announce a special “Friends for Life” free vaccination clinic for the pets of seniors and those facing serious financial or housing challenges in Washtenaw County.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. First come, first served

walk-ins welcome, though pre-registrations encouraged.

Location: Manchester United Methodist Church – 501 Ann Arbor St, Manchester, MI

Cost: FREE to pets of Washtenaw County seniors, low-income and housing insecure

This free event is made possible by the Buhr Family, the Banfield Foundation, and by Manchester United Methodist Church. Vaccinated pets will also receive free nail trims, compliments of Ruff Revolution.

“Pets play an invaluable role in our lives,” says Alicia Curley, HSHV’s Friends for Life Coordinator. “Studies show companion animals make us happier and healthier—but most people don’t need research to tell them that. Of course, the reverse is true, too. We’ve seen people give up their meals in order to keep their pets. We don’t want people to have to choose between keeping themselves well or their pets well.”

“Whenever possible, our job is to prevent pets from becoming homeless,” says Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO and President. “We’ve got a lovely shelter, but it’s full. Programs like Friends for Life help keep loved pets with their loving families, where they belong. We are so grateful to the Buhr Family, the Banfield Foundation, Manchester United Methodist Church, Ruff Revolution, and all of our supporters who make this possible.”

Rabies vaccinations, distemper shots, and microchips will all be available at the free vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 4. Vaccines will be first-come, first-served from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a waitlist cut off at 3:30 p.m. or earlier, depending on capacity. People are encouraged to pre-register at hshv.org/freeclinic or call 734-661-3550.

For more information about Friends for Life, please visit hshv.org/friendsforlife.

