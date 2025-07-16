Get Ready to Cluck ‘n’ Chill at the 72nd Annual Manchester Chicken Broil

Fire up your appetite and rally the crew: the much-loved Manchester Chicken Broil is back for its 72nd straight year on Saturday, July 19, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Alumni Memorial Field. Whether you’re rolling through in your car, grabbing a quick carry-out, or settling in to picnic on the grass, this all-volunteer extravaganza is guaranteed to satisfy your chicken cravings – and then some!

Jeff Mann, president of the Broil, teases that this year’s event is “branching out beyond what people expect from the broil” by bringing back the fan–favorite Kid’s Corner (face-painting, games, and more) and live musical acts to keep toes tapping long after the last drumstick is gone. With a secret-recipe coleslaw that locals swear is “world famous,” plus radishes, chips, a roll with butter, beverage, and a generous half-chicken per ticket, you’ll be full and happy whether you dine al fresco or catch the beats from your car window

New this year: the drive-thru has been rerouted to use Dutch Drive for smoother traffic flow, so you can snag dinner without the wait snarls near south M-52. Presale tickets are just $13 at participating local merchants (throw in a shout-out to your favorite diner!) or $15 at the gate and online – and yes, they take credit, debit, or cash. Pro tip: grab your presale ticket early to skip the gate line and head straight to the fun

All proceeds stay in Manchester, funding updates to Alumni Memorial Field, building a greenhouse for Klager Elementary’s Gardening Program, and sprucing up the athletic complex’s north entrance. “Last year was great,” Mann says, “but with these new additions, we hope to soar even higher. Because at the end of the day, all the money goes back into the community.” With roughly 500 volunteers pitching in, the Chicken Broil truly is a community-powered feast

IF YOU GO:

What: 72nd Annual Manchester Chicken Broil

When: Saturday, July 19, 4:00–7:30 p.m.

Where: Alumni Memorial Field, Manchester, MI (25 minutes from Ann Arbor)

Tickets: $13 presale at local businesses; $15 at the gate and online (credit/debit/cash)

Extras: Kid’s Corner · Live music · Drive-thru on Dutch Drive

More info: www.manchesterchickenbroil.com

Come hungry, leave happy, and help keep this 72-year-strong tradition alive!