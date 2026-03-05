Whitmer’s Early Education Plan Could Expand Pre-K Across Local Districts

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s call to expand preschool access and strengthen early literacy could bring new opportunities to school districts across the region.

In her recent State of the State address, Whitmer emphasized expanding early childhood programs, including the Great Start Readiness Program, which provides free pre-K to eligible families. The proposal is part of a broader effort to improve reading outcomes and help children enter kindergarten prepared to learn.

Local school leaders say many districts have already been investing in early childhood programming and could use additional state support to build on that work.

In Saline, Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski noted the district has expanded its Great Start Readiness Program and plans continued growth.

“At the start of the 2025-26 school year, we expanded our Great Start Readiness Program by adding an additional classroom, and we intend to continue to expand GSRP and other early childhood programs in subsequent school years,” Kowalski said.

She added that while state funding helps make programs affordable and sustainable, the district’s commitment extends beyond finances.

“Access to high-quality early childhood programming is essential for families,” she said. “We believe that a strong early childhood foundation is key to lifelong learning and success.”

In Milan, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Bookout said the district already offers free preschool for all 4-year-olds, meaning the governor’s proposal would not significantly change access at Paddock Early Childhood Center.

However, she indicated literacy-focused funding could strengthen existing programming.

The center is housed within Paddock Elementary, allowing preschool and kindergarten staff to align expectations and collaborate across grade levels. Teachers work together to support students’ social, emotional and academic development as emerging readers.

“If early childhood programs are included in the final funding structure, we would strategically invest in professional learning, instructional resources and coaching support to further enhance this strong foundation,” Bookout said.

Whitmer’s proposal will move through the state budget process in the coming months, when lawmakers determine final funding levels and details.

Featured photo: Sign outside Saline Area Schools’ Early Childhood Center as state leaders consider expanding early childhood education. Photo by Heather Finch