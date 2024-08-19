A Visit to Dinosaur Gardens in Northern Michigan

Nestled in the serene landscapes of Northern Michigan, ten miles south of Alpena, Dinosaur Gardens is a unique roadside attraction that blends history, paleontology, and religion.

Photo: “Can you imagine meeting one of these things in the woods?” Photo by Doug Marrin

“Is that Jesus?” Brendan asked.

“I…guess…so?” I replied, also looking up, a little bewildered at why a 15-foot homemade statue of Jesus would be at the entrance of a dinosaur park.

“Is this part of the dinosaur park?” he continued.

“I…guess…so?” I repeated, looking around to see if we had wandered onto someone else’s property. We hadn’t. We proceeded into the gift shop to get our tickets. My 14-year-old grandson and I were on a road trip up the east side of the Mitten State when we came across this intriguing roadside attraction.

Photo by Doug Marrin Photo by Doug Marrin

Opened in 1935, Dinosaur Gardens has captivated visitors with its life-sized dinosaur sculptures, engaging exhibits, and unexpected Christian motifs. But what makes this prehistoric exhibit truly fascinating is not just its extensive collection of dinosaur replicas. It’s the remarkable story of its founder, Paul Domke, and the peculiar intersection of Christianity and dinosaurs within its grounds.

The Visionary Behind Dinosaur Gardens

The tickets were $10 each for just the walk-through. Other packages include miniature golf, a fossil dig, and souvenirs. The self-guided walking tour is a half-mile with interpretive signs describing each dinosaur.

Paul Domke, a man of devout Christian faith and an unyielding passion for paleontology, founded Dinosaur Gardens during the Great Depression. Domke’s vision was to create a place where visitors could marvel at the wonders of prehistoric life while also reflecting on their spiritual journey. Located on 40 acres of lush forest in Ossineke, Michigan, Dinosaur Gardens became more than just a park; it was Domke’s way of reconciling his religious beliefs with the scientific fascination of dinosaurs.

Dinosaur Gardens originally opened as Domke’s Prehistorical Zoo Gardens in 1935. Photo from the gift shop.

Domke’s dedication was evident in the park’s meticulous construction. Over the years, he handcrafted over 25 life-sized sculptures of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures, including a towering 60-foot Brontosaurus. Each sculpture was crafted carefully and designed to be scientifically accurate and awe-inspiring. However, Domke’s passion for dinosaurs was equally matched by his commitment to his faith, leading to the integration of Christian symbols and messages throughout the park.

The Strange Blend of Christianity and Dinosaurs

Visitors walking through Dinosaur Gardens are met with a curious mix of prehistoric life and Christian symbolism. At first glance, it might seem unusual to see dinosaurs alongside religious imagery, which existed millions of years before humans. Yet, for Domke, this combination was not contradictory but complementary.

The first exhibit was a Brontosaurus with a staircase leading up to an open door on its side.

“Have you ever seen the guts of a Brontosaurus?” I joked, leading the way up the steps. Inside, I stopped short. “Whoa, check this out,” I said, motioning Brendan inside.

“Whoa,” repeated Brendan. We were both at a loss for words. Inside the Brontosaurus was a shrine to Jesus, right about where you’d guess the heart would be, the last thing we were expecting to find. Above the portrait of Jesus in a heart frame was the inscription, “The Greatest Heart.”

“The Greatest Heart” shrine inside the Brontosaurus. Photo by Doug Marrin The Greeks who came seeking Jesus shrine inside the Brontosaurus. Photo by Doug Marrin

Turning around, down in the tail, was another shrine with three men huddled together. My first guess was the Three Wise Men. But later, in the gift shop, an attendant directed me to an explanation on the bulletin board, telling these were the Greeks who came seeking Jesus.

The note further elaborated on how Domke saw no conflict between the existence of dinosaurs and Christian teachings. For him, the presence of these ancient creatures was a testament to the magnificence of God’s creation.

An Affirmation to the Past and Present

The figures are made of a proprietary material called “cement plastics,” which gives Domke’s works the formidability of concrete but the malleability of plastic. When Domke finished the statue of Jesus, he didn’t like how the right hand turned out. He blew it off with a stick of dynamite and redid it.

Photo by Doug Marrin Photo by Doug Marrin Photo by Doug Marrin Photo by Doug Marrin

The dinosaurs are hand-painted, and the faces have a clownish look that can’t compete with the CGI graphics of the Jurassic Park movie universe. But yet, it gives you a sense of awe for the prehistoric epoch. “Can you imagine meeting one of these in the woods?” Brendan pondered.

The park also has a strong nostalgic feel, hearkening back to the 1940s and 50s when families were driving up north on Old US-23 for the weekend when such roadside attractions were the cutting edge of imagination and entertainment.

Dinosaur Gardens is more than just a relic of the past; it is a living museum that continues to attract visitors of all ages. Over the years, the park has undergone several renovations and updates, but it has always maintained its original charm and purpose. Today, visitors can still explore the original dinosaur sculptures, take part in fossil hunts, and enjoy various educational activities designed to teach both young and old about the wonders of the prehistoric world.

Brendan noted the rope thongs must have been awfully uncomfortable. Photo by Doug Marrin Speakers play the sounds of the two titans about to battle. Photo by Doug Marrin

The Enduring Appeal of Dinosaur Gardens

The park’s unusual combination of dinosaurs and Christianity has made it a memorable destination for generations of visitors. Its ability to educate, inspire, and provoke thought about the natural world and our place within it ensures that it will remain an essential part of Northern Michigan’s cultural landscape.

Moreover, Dinosaur Gardens reminds us of how people interpret and relate to the past. For Domke, dinosaurs were not just ancient creatures but symbols of a larger spiritual narrative. This perspective has allowed Dinosaur Gardens to endure as a place of wonder and reflection, where the ancient and the divine come together harmoniously.

“We should come back again if we’re over here again,” Brendan suggested as we left.

I agreed. It was fun.

For more information, visit https://www.dinosaurgardensllc.com/