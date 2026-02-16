As Need Rises, Aid in Milan Remains a Vital Safety Net

The crisis didn’t start with reckless spending or bad decisions. It started with surgery.

A month without paid leave was all it took to collapse a carefully balanced budget and send one Milan resident to Aid in Milan for help keeping the lights on. Staff say her story is not unusual. More and more, they’re seeing stable families pushed into crisis by a single unexpected event.

She is one of thousands of neighbors walking through the doors of Aid in Milan (AIM), a nonprofit that has become a lifeline for the community as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026.

“It doesn’t discriminate,” said Jennifer, AIM’s Pantry Services Manager, describing clients facing “unexpected life changes” that upend their worlds overnight.

There is the client whose husband was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and died two weeks later. A widow too young for Social Security took a job at a fast food chain, only to have her hours cut and begin searching for a second job. Grandparents are raising grandchildren. Adult children are moving back home because the cost of living has become insurmountable.

“People who are doing everything right, just starting over,” Jennifer said.

Founded in 1976 on the belief that “when neighbors face hard times, help should be close, respectful, and practical,” AIM has stayed true to that mission. But the need has surged. Executive Director Andrew Felder said pantry visits are up 38% over the last year.

“More than 20,000 people have come to our pantry this last year to seek services, to seek food assistance, and look for support where they need it most,” Felder said. “None of us want to see an increase in need in our community, but the fact that we’re all here means that all of us want to be part of that solution.”

Andrew Felder, executive director of Aid in Milan, speaks during the nonprofit’s annual volunteer appreciation dinner. Photo by Heather Finch

That solution goes beyond canned goods. AIM operates a client-choice pantry, allowing visitors to select what they need, including fresh produce, meat, and dairy. The aid also covers essentials many families struggle to afford: toilet paper, diapers, and formula.

One volunteer of 18 years recalls helping an elderly woman when toiletries were limited to two items per person.

“I said, ‘What would you like today?’ She looked at me and she said, ‘Honey, I don’t have any of this,’” the volunteer said. The woman had no toothpaste, no soap — none of the basics. “It breaks your heart. If I don’t do anything except maybe provide toothpaste for old ladies, it’s worthwhile.”

In addition to food, Aid in Milan provides toiletries and household essentials such as toothpaste, soap, and laundry detergent to families in need. Photo by Heather Finch

That philosophy of dignity extends to every program. For families with children, AIM offers “Birthday Bags” with small gifts and a $25 gift card, wrapped with a bow so parents don’t have to choose between paying a bill and celebrating their child.

“We don’t want our clients to have to stress about that,” said Diane, who can often be found at the front desk. “We are here to help ease that burden.”

Aid in Milan provides “Birthday Bags,” which include small gifts and a gift card, to help families celebrate children’s birthdays without added financial strain. Photo by Heather Finch

Volunteers logged more than 2,500 hours last year, a 38% increase from the year prior. Allison, a “shopping sidekick,” walks the aisles with clients, helping them find recipes and navigate dietary restrictions.

“We try to cross our fingers and hope we got what they want,” she said, noting that the connection matters as much as the food.

Transportation remains a significant barrier in this rural community. Each month, staff and volunteers deliver groceries to roughly 90 households that are housebound or lack reliable transportation.

“Proximity to the pantry is an issue,” Felder said.

As AIM approaches its 50th year, staff say the mission hasn’t changed — only the urgency.

“These circumstances don’t discriminate,” said Diane. “It’s a lot of neighbors you know in your community.”

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit aidinmilan.org.

Aid in Milan is located at 89 W Main St, Milan, MI 48160

Featured photo: Shelves inside Aid in Milan’s client-choice pantry are organized by category, allowing visitors to select items that best meet their family’s needs. Photo by Heather Finch