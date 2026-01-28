Campfire Grill Warms Hearts on Its First Days Open

Despite temperatures around eight degrees, Charles Howard walked to the Campfire Grill on Dexter Avenue early Tuesday morning. Then he warmed up inside, waiting for breakfast.

“It beats having to drive to the other end of town,” said the Milan resident of more than 60 years, who lives next door. He used to come to the location when it was the Campfire Family Steakhouse and wanted to give the new restaurant a chance.

The name – used with permission from Laura Koukoumtzis, whose family ran the restaurant for which the building is known until 2010—is a reference to the past and to the hometown vibe the owner hopes to create.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan resident Charles Howard waits for his breakfast at the Campfire Grill while warming up Tuesday morning.

New vision

Kim Wagenknecht, who is sole owner of the business, credits her staff for allowing the restaurant to re-open so quickly, after her previous partnership dissolved and they needed to rebrand.

“Everyone brainstormed. Everyone committed to sticking it out, bring it to life,” Wagenknecht said.

In fact, aside from her former business partner, she said they did not lose a single employee and they ended up hiring a few additional. Altogether they have more than 25 employees, most whom are residents of the Milan and Maybee area.

The week they were closed, their chefs spent time cooking up their favorite dishes and they tried each others’ foods as they created the menu. It includes vegetarian and gluten-free options and everything is made from scratch, except a few items for kids like chicken tenders. The head chef’s signature dish is buttermilk-marinated fried chicken.

They source most of their bread from Rich Grains Bakery next door.

While there are some vegetarian options on the menu, including salads and appetizers, the chefs also make additional options, including a fried zucchini sandwich and an avocado grilled cheese sandwich by request.

Looking forward to when they get more established, they also hope to add ethnic nights, serving Polish, German, Italian or other types of specials one night a week.

The head chef, pastry chef and one other chef, plus a couple servers actually worked at the original Campfire Family Steakhouse.

photography / Karen Lambert

Kim Wagenknecht and her husband, Mark, spent the last year fixing up the old Campfire building in order to bring a sit-down restaurant to Milan.

Customers

Many customers have been old-timers who remember the former owner George’s place, too.

Wayne and Joyce Terry of Ypsilanti drove to the Campfire Grill Tuesday morning to get the Campfire Special.

“We used to come here several times when it was the Campfire and thought we’d try it out. Good food!,” Terry said.

Joyce Terry said she was there for lunch Monday, also, for the restaurant’s opening day and was impressed then, too.

Laura and William Smith walked out of the restaurant Monday night with smiles on their faces.

They had gone three times before when it was a Greek-American restaurant, but it was always closed. The fourth time was the charm. At the Campfire Grill they got the French dip and the Patty Melt. The fresh cut fries were almost like those you’d get at a carnival, Laura Smith said.

Joyce Emerson came with her husband on opening day. The couple, who have lived in Milan Township for 40 years, ordered liver and onions and chicken parmesan. Emerson said she was impressed with the restoration of the building, which she said was “new and wonderful.” She also liked the portions. She said she saw many of the same people who came out to the old Campfire dining Monday night.

“It was excellent. The people are so friendly and the owner walks over and talks to you,” Emerson said. “It’s nice that it’s open Mondays. Lots of places are closed.”

Arty Stuart, a lifetime resident of Milan, was there with his wife and two daughters. The adults enjoyed fish and a Jim Slim, while the six-year-old’s favorite was the fries and the nine-year-old’s favorite was spaghetti.

Nicki Campbell of Milan Township said she loved that they brought dinosaur toys out to entertain her young son Rian. Milan High School Sophomore Aaron Campbell recommended the spinach pie.

“It’s really good,” Aaron Campbell said. “Customer service was really good.”

Noel Jones of Sumpter Township was in town Tuesday for his business Tri County Locksmith & Security. He decided to try the farmer’s skillet with a Mountain Dew.

“I like it so far,” he said. “I just hope it stays open.”

Matt and Cathy Taft, drove from Tipton Monday to support Wagenknecht, who they have known since elementary school, about 50 years ago.

“It was awesome. It was very good. We’re definitely going to be back.”

They said they are not surprised by their friend’s new venture.

“Kim can do whatever she wants,” Cathy Taft said. “She’s multi-talented.”

photography / Karen Lambert

Wayne and Joyce Terry of Ypsilanti were among the first customers at the Campfire Grill Tuesday morning. The couple, who used to come to the Campfire Family Steakhouse, ordered the Campfire Special.

Favorites

Wagenknecht said the top purchases Monday were:

1) Jim Slim (similar to the Big Boy Slim Jim)

2) Campfire burger and Philly Cheese (tie)

3) Smash burger and Club Sandwich (tie)

For those looking for something lighter, she recommends the soups—Monday they were chicken noodle and potato bacon—and the Michigan salad, which includes mixed greens, dried cherries, pecans, red onions, feta and a house-made raspberry vinaigrette.

While the desserts have not yet been added to the menu, she adds that their certified pastry chef is exceptional and she speaks highly of the carrot cake, key lime pie, cheesecake and sweet potato pie with meringue.

photography / Karen Lambert

The chefs at the Campfire Grill created the menu around their specialities. It includes vegetarian and gluten-free options and everything is made from scratch, except a few items for kids like chicken tenders. On the menu front is the restaurant’s vision.

Dreams

They are working to get their permit to use the old fireplace.

They are hoping to prove that something beautiful can grow from the ashes.

For the Wagenknecht’s, who lived in Milan for more than 25 years while raising their children, they hope that with a staff with more than 100 years of combined experience in the food industry they can create “a family friendly dining experience centered around high-quality, made-from-scratch meals.”

Hours at the Campfire Grill, located at 1035 Dexter Street in Milan, are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday.