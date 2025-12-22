Old Campfire Building in Milan Soon to Open As Sit-Down Greek & American Restaurant

photography / Karen Lambert

Meraki is a Greek word that the new owners felt represents the love they put into their business.

The name of Milan’s newest restaurant, Meraki (pronounced Mey-Rah-Kee) is Greek for “to do something with soul, creativity, or love; to put something of yourself into your work.”

The co-owners

Kim Wagenknecht and Christos Kardis, the co-owners of Christos’ Meraki Kitchen, have been doing just that as they seek to renovate the building lovingly referred to in Milan as the old Campfire building, in honor of the former Campfire Family Steakhouse, which once occupied the space.

Like the original owner, the new head chef and co-owner is also from Greece.

Kardis grew up in Mytikas, Greece where he often cooked with his grandmother, a professional chef.

He came to the U.S. to help with his uncle’s Greek restaurant in Chicago and later worked for other restaurants in Chicago, Michigan and Indianapolis. Eventually, Kardis owned his own Coney Island in Tipton where he was famous for his Greek night which was so busy he had customers lined out the door.

His business partner, Kim Wagenknecht, and her husband Mark were frequent customers of Kardis, who loved his food. When the opportunity came to bring his cooking to Milan, the community where Wagenknechts raised their children, they took it, though Wagenknecht admits it has been a lot of work fixing up the building, which sat vacant for a decade along the Dexter Corridor.

Wagenknecht said they have put many hours into renovating the building to prepare to open. Their official grand opening is planned for Friday Jan. 2, 2026.

Food

They have an American menu, along with some Italian favorites and standing Greek classics, including gyros and Greek salad. Then Thursdays and Saturdays from 3-9 p.m. will be Greek night, with items including Mousaka, kababs, lamb chops and saganaki or “flaming cheese” on the menu. They hope to expand Greek offerings based on community interest.

photography / Karen Lambert

The Chef’s Table will be available to be reserved for large parties, baby showers and events

Gathering Space

In addition to the main dining area, they also have the Chef’s Table that can be reserved for large parties, baby showers and events. They also called the room with the fireplace the Campfire room, in honor of its predecessor.

Predecessor

The Campfire Family Steakhouse served Milan for more than 30 years. Laura Koukoumtzis recalls working there alongside her husband, George, until he passed away in 2003. She raised her kids in Milan, but now lives in Saline. Like Kardis, her husband came to the U.S. from Greece in his 20s.

“It was never a Greek restaurant. We had Greek dishes,” Koukoumtzis recalls, remembering their famous saginaki, or flaming cheese, and gyros on the menu.

Koukoumtzis said the new owners gave her a tour of the building, where she was able to see all the additions her husband built over the years to meet the steady customer base they had. She’s thrilled to see it in new hands.

“Every time I drove by and saw it vacant and empty for years it made me sad,” Koukoumtzis said. “I’m very happy it’s opening again.”

Koukoumtzis said her kids all live in southeast Michigan.

photography / Karen Lambert

The room with the fireplace is called the Campfire room, in honor of its predecessor. The new owners have been working tirelessly to renovate the restaurant.

“They’re all happy that it’s re-opening,” she said. “They can’t wait to try the Greek foods.”

Staff

Complementing Kardis’ experience in restaurants, Wagenknecht brings close to 30 years supervisory experience, including 20 at St. Joe’s. Currently, she works as a fulltime Clinical Nursing Supervisor for Michigan Medicine where she describes her leadership as hands on.

“The best way to supervise is to actually know their work as well your own,” she said. She said as a manager she’s cleaned rooms, fed people, and jumped in to help on the floor with whatever was needed. While she’ll continue to work fulltime at her current job, she plans to be at the restaurant working weekends and evenings, at times with her grandkids in tow.

They have been actively hiring and have been impressed with the quality of the applications they’ve received. They’ve employed three experienced chefs to work under Kardis, each with their own speciality. In addition, they’ve signed on ten servers and four dishwashers. The majority of the employees are from Milan and Maybee. Kardis said she wants to create a family-friendly environment and provide some flexibility for employees.

Vision

“Our goal is to put the place on the map as a place to come with your family, to have a good homecooked meal,” said Wagenknecht.

photography / Karen Lambert

Kim Wagenknecht has decorated with photographs of Greece.

Details about the Grand Opening of Christos’ Meraki Kitchen, located at 1035 Dexter Street in Milan, will be on the businesses Facebook page.