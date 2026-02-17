Downtown Milan Hosts ‘From Milan,With Love’ Valentine’s Event

Downtown Milan businesses marked Valentine’s Day with “From Milan, With Love,” an evening event featuring in-store specials, hands-on activities and a visiting food truck along Main Street.



The event was originally discussed as a “Galentines” gathering, but organizers changed the name before promoting it publicly.

Guests at Magnolia on East Main were welcomed with pink punch, cupcakes and Valentine’s treats during the event in downtown Milan. Photo by Heather Finch



“We wanted people to feel like they could come out with their families and friends,” said Jessica Meingasner, director of the Milan Downtown Development Authority. “Calling it Galentines’ made it seem just for women, so we decided a name change was necessary.”



More than 10 businesses participated.



Katie Kakes, a food truck that began operating in October 2025, drew a steady line of customers. The menu included strawberry Dubai chocolate pancakes, caramel pecan cheesecake pancakes, chili cheese dog waffles and a coney dog on a stick.



“Katie Kakes came to me via Doras Donuts,” Meingasner said. “We love women supporting women, especially in business.” After a December event was canceled, the connection was made and the truck was added to the downtown lineup, she said.

Ruby Tuesday, the shop dog, poses with a young guest at Pink Shamrocks Antiques & DIY during the downtown Valentine’s event. Photo by Heather Finch



Inside Pink Shamrocks Antiques & DIY, visitors painted pastel conversation-heart earrings at tables set up near the front of the store. The “paint and take” activity raised funds for Our House, a local nonprofit organization that provides support services and resources to individuals and families experiencing domestic violence.



The event was organized by the Milan Downtown Development Authority as part of its ongoing effort to encourage foot traffic and support local businesses.

Featured photo: The team at Katie Kakes serves customers during Milan’s “From Milan, With Love” celebration. Photo by Heather Finch