Milan City’s first cannabis retailer opens

Milan City’s first recreational marijuana retailer, JARS Milan Cannabis, opened Feb. 20, after a lengthy process that led to the business obtaining a city permit.

Four applicants contended for the two spots.

Green Ink 420 obtained the other permit and is building by Love’s gas station, near the Plank Road Exit, possibly opening later this year, according to Milan City Manager Jim Lancaster.

The JARS Milan is located where the Coin Clean Center laundromat was, near Milan Coney Island, Subway, and Marcos Pizza, just south of the US-23 Carpenter Road exit. It’s one of 47 locations in Michigan, Colorado and Arizona of the chain started in East Detroit.

The lot is guarded by security in off-hours and a security officer greets customers inside and has them sign-in as they enter the lobby, where additional employees are waiting to take IDs and make sure no one under 21 enters the main store. In the showroom, product is available behind counters where several workers stand ready to help.

Per company policy, local JARS employees said they were not allowed to provide information to The Sun Times News and the cooperate spokesperson did not return communication in the 48 hours before publication.

photography / Karen Lambert

A security guard parks outside JARS Cannabis in Milan hours before it opens Wednesday.

Financial benefits

Lancaster said that the city watched other cities’ marijuana policies for what worked and didn’t work before developing its own ordinance.

“That’s why we waited so long to dive into that industry,” Lawrence said. “We wanted everyone else to jump in and see the pluses and minuses and develop ours accordingly.” The city developed its policy to balance financial benefits with ensuring a good community atmosphere.

The state provides cities with about $58,000 per year for each cannabis retailer operating in the community. The money is a percentage of the state marijuana tax, and Lawrence expects Milan will start seeing its share this fall.

“The way I look at it, whether I agree with it or not, it brings people to the area,” Lawrence said. “If it increases traffic count by a couple hundred people a day or a week or a month, maybe that opens us up to other businesses that don’t look at us because our traffic counts aren’t enough.”

Mayor Ed Kolar said the city’s ordinance determines which are chosen based on a point system, prioritizing those that build multiple buildings to provide more retail locations in the community. Both of those chosen will do so.

“We’re bringing marijuana to a town when 50 percent want it and 50 percent don’t want it and if there’s not going to be a financial advantage, we don’t want to upset half the town,” Kolar said.

JARS Cannabis plans to build another building behind its current location for itself and two other businesses, Lancaster said. Green Ink 420 is building its new location, plus room for 1-2 other businesses with several apartments on top.

photography / Karen Lambert

JARS Cannabis opened in Dexter Plaza on Feb. 20. It’s the first of two recreational marijuana businesses planned for Milan, Michigan.

Youth Impacts

Recreational marijuana use was legalized for adults 21+ in Michigan by voters in November 2018. It is still illegal at the federal level.

Although legalization has increased societal acceptance, it’s important to realize that marijuana is a powerful substance, said Susan Ringler, the program administrator for communications and health promotion at the Washtenaw County Health Department.

“With all users there is growing evidence that marijuana, particularly the stronger products we see nowadays, can worsen depression and anxiety,” Ringler said.

However, she said the bigger risks are to younger users whose brains are still developing.

“We’ve learned a lot about brain development and science in general and we know that those young brains are continuing to develop up until 25 [years old],” Ringler said. There’s continuing evidence that marijuana use does impact the brain development when it’s used at a young age. That can affect learning, can affect decision making.”

Ringler said studies indicate youth marijuana use can lead to lower cognitive function and motivation, plus increased risk for suicidal thoughts and addiction.

JARS Cannabis is now located at 1132 Dexter St. in Milan and is open 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

For more information about JARS history and other locations see: https://jarscannabis.com/about. For more information about the health impact of cannabis on developing brains see: https://www.washtenaw.org/3849/Marijuana-Use-in-Teens-Young-Adults.