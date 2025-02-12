Milan City $23K window project boosts city efficiency, voter privacy

Early voters in Milan can be more comfortable, safer and have an added measure of privacy at the next election — all while the city saves money on electricity — thanks to some extra effort from City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel.

When the early voting laws went into effect last year, Wenzel started using the large conference room at Milan City Hall for residents to cast their votes. It has large windows showing a view of Wilson Park and the Saline River below. However, Wenzel was concerned early voters didn’t have the privacy they needed, and in August, even with the air conditioners on, it was hard to get below 80 degrees. There was also an issue of security since a rock or something else hitting the windows could cause them to shatter.

“I realized my poor workers and voters were so hot,” Wenzel said. “I was concerned about that, and security, and Jim [Lancaster, the city administrator] suggested I look at grants.”

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan City Hall has large windows. The city recently added a vinyl coating to increase privacy, security and increase efficiency.

Wenzel obtained a grant from the Institute for Responsive Government that gave the city $10,000 to add a vinyl barrier to the windows.

Allied Window Tinting out of Washtenaw County recently completed the work — along with additional work on the rest of the building and the police department that the city decided to pay for at the same time — for a total of $23,700, said City Administrator Jim Lancaster.

Lancaster said the film rejects about 82 percent of the heat and ultraviolet rays from the sun. Within about three years he was told the savings on heating and cooling should have paid for the city’s cost. The vinyl coating has a 12-year warranty as well and so after those three years the city expects to start coming out ahead.

Lancaster said looking for grants is a major focus when managing a city with a small budget.

The new protection from the sun and peering eyes could benefit an increasing number of early voters.

Last February’s presidential primary, there were 73 people who used the room for early voting, last August there were 42 and the early voter turnout for last November’s presidential election was 1,149, out of the total 5,100 registered voters in Milan, Wenzel said.