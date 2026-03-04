More than 200 Homes Could Be Coming to Milan’s South Side

Milan City approved zoning changes that could allow more than 200 homes to be built over the next seven years in Eagle Springs Subdivision on the city’s south side.

The council rezoned a property from R1A to R1B, permitting narrower lots. City Manager Jim Lancaster said the original zoning was established years ago when 80-foot-wide lots were standard.

The other homes in Eagle Springs and several other subdivisions, including Riverside and Meadowbrook, were already zoned R1B with a 60-foot minimum lot width.

At its March 3 council meeting, the council unanimously amended R1B zoning citywide to allow 55-foot wide lots. Builders from Livonia Building plan to use the new standard. City leaders said the change aligns with neighboring communities and supports housing demand.

Livonia Building

Danny Veri, the Owner of Livonia Building said they still need to obtain their site plan approval, but if all goes well they hope to start building in fall 2026 or spring 2027, dependent on the weather.

Veri said his company did not build the first 150 homes in Eagle Springs, but estimates they have built 1,500 to 2,000 homes since they started in 1970, working in Pittsfield, Saline, Canton, Livonia and Downriver. In addition, his son who will be building with him, owns Blake Anthony Homes, which has recently built 30 homes in Uptown Village. Veri said his son is the third generation of builders in their family.

“He had good success there,” Veri said. “So, that’s why he wanted to go back [to Milan].”

Blake Anthony Homes

Tom Faro, Uptown Village homeowner’s association president, said he believes Blake Anthony Homes has only two lots remaining to build in his subdivision north of town. He said he’s been impressed with the quality of their work.

“They care deeply about the community and have built beautiful homes within Uptown Village,” he said.

Faro, who also serves as school board president, said he looks forward to more homes coming into Milan.

“In my opinion, the community and our schools make Milan a desirable place to live,” Faro said. “A potential influx of new students is exciting and provides the district with an opportunity to plan thoughtfully for the future.”

Amenities

The plans at Eagle Springs will differ from those at Uptown Village. Houses will start in the low $300,000s, running between 1400 and 2200 square feet, with a basement included. They will have 3-4 bedrooms, 2-2.5 bathrooms, two car garages and will not be a part of a homeowners association.

“I just think this is going to be a great, affordable community in the Ann Arbor area,” Veri said. “That just isn’t out there. I think we are going to have really good success there because of that.”

Veri said if they get approvals in place quickly, they could complete all the phases of the project over the next six or seven years.