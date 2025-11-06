November 06, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Community Foundation Local Nonprofits Workshop

Doris Galvin

ChelseaCommunity

Chelsea Community Foundation Local Nonprofits Workshop

The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) hosted an event for local nonprofit leaders, staff, and community members at Chelsea District Library’s McKune Room. 

The Workshop’s purpose was to share information, answer questions, and encourage local Chelsea Nonprofits to apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Upcoming changes to the application process for the 2026 Grant Cycle were also shared and discussed. The new grant application process now comprises two steps:

  • Step 1: Proposal Request that includes basic organization information and a summary of the funding request. Proposal requests can be submitted starting November 5, through December 5, 2025
  • Step 2: A Full Application (by invitation only), which includes a detailed description of the request, budget, organizational documents, and information on expected outcomes and measures of success, can be submitted from February 2, 2026, to February 27, 2026. 

The two-step process fosters a dialogue and an opportunity for grant applicants to ask questions early in the process, as well as to identify, before submitting a complete application, ways to strengthen their request and ensure competitiveness and eligibility. The intent is to provide constructive feedback earlier in the process.

Workshop in session @ the McKune Room. Courtesy of D&B Strategic Marketing

As an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Chelsea Community Foundation can leverage the Community Foundation’s organizational structure to manage the grant application process. The CCF Grant Committee reviews all applications in both steps of the process and makes recommendations to the broader Advisory Committee, which then votes on the award of all grants. This past year, the Chelsea Community Foundation received requests from 16 applicants and awarded seven with $80,072.

Twenty-two different nonprofits attended the event, and several Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory members were in attendance, as were members of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s staff.

For more information about the grant process, contact Erin Marie McDonald, Program Officer, [email protected]. And to learn more about the Chelsea Community Foundation, please visit www.chelseafoundation.org or contact them at [email protected].

Latest articles

Chelsea Community Foundation Local Nonprofits Workshop

Doris Galvin

Chelsea Resident Raises Traffic Concerns with New Housing Development

Matt Rosentreter

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com