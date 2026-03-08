Chelsea Gets Revenge Over Sexton for D2 Regional Title

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team got their chance, and they came through when they needed to, avenging last years heartbreaking loss to Lansing Sexton with a 51-45 win for the regional title Thursday night.

The teams met last year, and it was Sexton that nailed a hail-mary three quarter court three-pointer at the buzzer to shock the Bulldogs and end their season.

Chelsea did not let Sexton get a chance at the miracle shot Thursday.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-2 lead and a Buck Allen three-pointer at the buzzer gave Chelsea a 13-8 lead after one quarter.

Sexton opened the second with a 9-2 run to take a 17-15 lead and led 27-24 at the half.

The lead grew to 30-24 before the Bulldogs went on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 34.

Sexton scored the last four of the quarter for a 38-34 lead heading to the fourth.

Chelsea scored the first five of the fourth to retake the lead 39-38 with a Josh Stephens basket.

Stephens hit an and-one to push the lead to 44-40, but Sexton scored five straight to take a 45-44 lead with 3:40 left.

It would be the last time the J-Dubs scored in the game.

Chelsea’s next possession saw Wyatt Matusik and Stephens come up with huge offensive rebounds on missed shots and Allen hit a three-pointer with 3:05 left for a 47-45 lead and they would not trail again.

Sexton had one last chance, but missed a triple and the Bulldogs hit four free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Drew Cabana led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

Allen finished with 12 points, while Stephens added nine, including six in the decisive fourth quarter. Matusik chipped in with seven points and Beckett Boos four.

The Bulldogs reached the finals by taking down Marshall 54-40 Tuesday night.

Chelsea battled back from and early 10-4 deficit to cut the Redhawks lead to 16-14 after one.

The Bulldogs outscored Marshall 11-7 in the second for a 25-23 lead at the break.

Chelsea went on a 9-2 run in the third, but Marshall battled back to cut the lead to 38-33 after three.

The Bulldogs blew the game open to start the fourth with an 11-2 run for a 49-35 lead and held off the Redhawks the rest of the way.

Allen had a big night with 22 points, including the Bulldogs first ten points of the game.

Cabana added 13 points, while Matusik and Stephens scored six each, Boos four, and Gibby Ichesco three.

Chelsea improved to 20-5 overall on the season and will face D2 top-ranked Romulus Summit Academy in the quarterfinals Tuesday at 5:30 PM in Ypsilanti Lincoln. Chelsea was originally scheduled to host the quarterfinal game, but the MHSAA does not allow teams to host quarterfinal games on their home courts in basketball.