Beckel, Burk Qualify for D2 State Wrestling Finals

Cover- Hunter Burk

Chelsea will be represented on the biggest stage next weekend as Collin Beckel and Hunter Burk punched their tickets to the Division 2 state finals with strong performances at regionals at Fowlerville Saturday.

Beckel (47-7) came away with a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds. He opened the day with an 8-2 decision over Fowlerville’s Alex Loomis in the quarterfinals before dropping a semifinal match to New Boston Huron’s Daniel Gemmel. Beckel battled back in the consolation bracket with a 7-0 decision over Gibraltar Carlson’s Wally Sindone to reach the third-place match, where he fell to Lansing Waverly’s Justin Niyubushobozi.

Burk (40-10) earned a third-place finish at 132 pounds to secure his spot at states for the second straight year. He picked up a key 9-8 decision over Eaton Rapids’ Brayden Thorn in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinals. Burk responded with a 7-2 win over New Boston Huron’s Jason Downs in the consolation semifinals and capped his day with a thrilling sudden victory win over Mason’s Darius Ambs in the third-place match.

Collin Beckel

Several other Bulldogs competed at regionals, with multiple wrestlers picking up wins against tough competition.

At 285 pounds, Caleb Fitch (29-9) advanced to the semifinals with a sudden victory win before dropping his final two matches, including a double overtime match in the consolation semifinals.

Emerson Kiebler (35-15) earned a consolation win at 113 pounds, while Max Collins (29-17) picked up a fall in the consolation round at 120.

James Radu (39-11), Chase Messersmith (31-22), and John Chapman (14-15) also competed for Chelsea and came up short in their bid for the state finals.

Chelsea’s postseason run came to an end Wednesday night as the Bulldogs dropped a tightly contested match to Jackson Northwest 39-34 in the Division 2 Team Regional.

The Mounties used a strong start to build an early cushion, winning four of the first five matches to take control. Jackson Northwest picked up falls at 175, 285, and 106 pounds, along with a technical fall at 190 to jump out to a 23-6 lead.

Chelsea answered in the middle weights with a big stretch to get back into the match. John Chapman started the rally with a fall at 215, and Emerson Kiebler followed with a technical fall at 113. The Bulldogs kept rolling as Hunter Murphy and Max Collins earned back-to-back pins at 120 and 126 to give Chelsea its first lead of the night.