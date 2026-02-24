Chelsea Boys’ Basketball Claims Share of SEC White Title

After a tough loss to Jackson last Friday night, the Chelsea basketball team needed a win Tuesday against rival Adrian to claim a share of the SEC White title.

The Bulldogs did just that as they held off Adrian 59-55 to earn a three-way tie for the top spot with Jackson and Ypsilanti Lincoln for the SEC With title.

Chelsea took a 10-9 lead after one and built a six point lead 28-22 at the break.

Adrian outscored the Bulldogs 17-13 in the third to cut the lead to 41-39 after three.

Chelsea led 49-47 with four minutes left and the lead was one 510-50 with 2:45 left.

A Wyatt Matusik lay-in pushed the lead to three, but Adrian answered with a basket to make it 53-52.

Drew Cabana hit a pair of free throws for a three-point lead and the Bulldogs split two pairs of free throws for a 57-52 lead.

The Maples hit a triple with four second left to cut the lead to 57-55, but Cabana sank a pair of free throws to seal the win and a share of the league title for the Bulldogs.

Cabana led the way with 20 points and five rebounds, Buck Allen added a double-double of 16 points and ten rebounds.

Matusik was huge down low with eight points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and Josh Stephens chipped in with six points and 14 rebounds.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to take down rival Dexter 52-44 in the regular season finale Friday night

Cabana led the way with 18 points and Allen added 16 points.

Matusik had another big game down low with four points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks, while Stephens chipped in with eight points.

Chelsea will take part in the D2 districts at Pinckney this week. They will open Wednesday night at 5:30 against Haslett.