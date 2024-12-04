Chelsea Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Officers responded to 474 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, up from 373 the previous year, a 27% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 3,691, down from 4,330 for the same period last year, a 15% decrease.

Officers conducted 106 traffic stops, down from 157 last year. Thirty-two citations were issued.

Of the CPD’s 93 cases:

47 remain open

Three are waiting on lab analysis

29 have been turned over to the Prosecutor

14 were closed

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

32 crashes

One assault

One stalking

One larceny

Three frauds

One shoplifting

93 misc complaints

287 non-criminal complaints

Chief Kazyak emphasized fraud awareness during his report to the council. “We still have way too many frauds, in my opinion,” stated the Chief.

Kazyak announced a fraud prevention seminar at Chelsea Retirement Community on January 16, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. The seminar is hosted by Chelsea Police, Chelsea State Bank, and Bulldog Computer. “Basically, what we’re going to do is a fraud prevention to try to explain some of the things that are most common, both what we see at the PD, what Chelsea State Bank sees, (and) Bull Dog Computer,” said Kazyak.

The Police Chief cautioned people to be especially vigilant during the holiday season. His advice included buying from a reputable site online and avoiding what appeared to be great deals that were designed to lure people in. Try to schedule your package delivery when you are home. Keep an eye on your neighbor’s house and report suspicious activity. “The best alarm system out there is a good neighbor,” said Kazyak.