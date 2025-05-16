Chelsea Tennis Wins Eighth Straight Regional Title

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team continued its dominance of local teams going with the Bulldogs eighth straight D3 regional title Thursday.

The title also qualifies the Bulldogs for the state finals for the 16th straight year dating back to 2009.

Chelsea finished with 26 points, beating out Grosse Ile with 19 points.

The Bulldogs won regional titles in six of eight flights, including all four doubles teams.

Josie Jackson and Haley Hopkins won the one-doubles title, while Lucy and Brenna Taylor lost just two games in winning the two-doubles title.

Emily Kuck and Amelia Baker cruised to the three-doubles title, while Sage Gabriel-Menegay and Brooklyn Angel lost just one game all day to win four-doubles.

Libby Timberlake claimed the three-singles crown and Nora Garbarkiewicz lost just one game on her way to the four-singles title.

Samantha Bieber reached the semifinals of two-singles before falling to her Adrian opponent.

Chelsea will take part in the D3 state finals at the University of Michigan May 31.