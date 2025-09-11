Chelsea’s Walk to School Wednesdays Return This October

The Chelsea District Library will serve as a remote drop-off location for South Meadows and Beach Middle School students. Photo: Chelsea District Library website

Chelsea’s Walk to School Wednesday program returns for its 7th school year on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Chelsea District Library (CDL) will host a remote drop-off location for students and parents who want to walk to Beach Middle School and South Meadows Elementary School.

“We can’t wait to begin our walks with the students from Chelsea Schools,” CDL Director Lori Coryell said. “It’s a chance to chat, explore the neighborhood, and enjoy each other’s company before our day begins.”

5 Healthy Towns will host a remote drop-off location for North Creek Elementary School students. Both locations’ walking school buses leave for school at 7:30 a.m. North Creek walkers will meet at the ClockTower Commons North Entrance, by Chelsea Hearth and Fireplace.

For more information about weather updates, themed walks and other news, participants are welcome to join the Chelsea Walk to School Wednesday Facebook page.

“It’s great to get back to Walk to School Wednesday,” 5HF Regional Planning Manager Matt Pegouskie said. “We will kick off our season on National Walk to School Day and keep going rain or shine until the school year wraps up. Many of the students and parents who start walking with the North Creek group go on to walk with CDL’s group throughout the years.”