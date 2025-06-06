City Initiates Housing Opportunity by Inviting Developers to Submit Proposals for Attainable Housing

Photo: Streetview of 1155 Old Manchester Rd. Photo credit: Chelsea City Council June 2 packet

At the Chelsea City Council meeting held on June 2 the Council approved proceeding with a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an attainable housing development on city-owned property located at 1155 Old Manchester Road. The City Council’s intent is to provide an opportunity for developers to present a concept to build attainable housing to meet the community workforce and qualifying residents’ housing needs.

“There is a significant demand for housing that is affordable for our residents, including members of our families, students and workforce,” Colburn said. “Washtenaw County has some of the most expensive housing costs in the state.”

The property encompasses 2.75 acres and has city utility services immediately available to the property.

“I am pleased that our community is engaged in this important conversation about housing in our area,” Mayor Jane Pacheco. “The ongoing Housing Solutions Event Series, hosted by the Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group, has done great work to help demystify the challenges of mixed-income development while highlighting the many benefits to the community. This request for proposal is just one step of many intended to further council goals of incorporating attainable housing solutions into the fabric of our community.”

Calls for additional housing have also been arriving from many sectors including the City Planning Commission, Housing Commission, Chamber of Commerce and many businesses and industry.

The site is zoned for multifamily developments. Interested developers are invited to submit proposals by June 23, 2025, 9 am, addressed to City Manager Martin Colburn, 305 S. Main Street Suite 100, Chelsea MI 48118. Bid opening at 10 am. The RFP can be found online at the city website, www.city-chelsea.org.