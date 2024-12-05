Community Development Report Highlights Chelsea’s Growth and Projects

Acting Community Development Director Paul Montagno provided a quarterly report to the Chelsea City Council, spotlighting significant community initiatives, master planning progress, and development updates.

Department Updates

Montagno emphasized strides in departmental organization by hiring Lisa Freeman as the new planning and zoning technician, streamlining internal procedures and filing systems. “We’ve been working on some standard departmental procedures to help things run more smoothly,” he said.

Master Plan Engagement

The ongoing master plan update remains a focal point. According to Montagno, the public survey garnered over 600 responses, a strong turnout despite a lack of controversial issues. Focus groups engaged a wide spectrum of community stakeholders, including the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development Authority, Parks and Recreation Commission, and Chelsea public school leadership.

On November 14, a public open house drew about 60 participants, providing valuable feedback on master plan goals. Montagno described it as a night of “really good feedback,” with a summary slated for an upcoming Planning Commission work session.

The department also secured a $50,000 Housing Readiness Grant to fund the master plan process. The grant supports strategies to enhance housing diversity, affordability, and stock.

Development Highlights

Significant development projects showcased Chelsea’s growth:

Heritage Farms: Continued construction with phase three site plans under review.

Continued construction with phase three site plans under review. Lincoln Pointe: Final inspections marked the completion of this residential project.

Final inspections marked the completion of this residential project. Rockwell Building: The renovation into residential apartments moves closer, with local site plan approval in progress.

The renovation into residential apartments moves closer, with local site plan approval in progress. Main Street Park: Coordination with developers continues for finalizing site plans.

Smaller but impactful projects include a balcony addition at 115 S. Main Street (former Chelsea Ale House), a second-floor deck in the back of Zou Zou’s, and Main Street Church’s approved site plan for courtyard expansion. The Chelsea District Library also secured approval for a garage to house its bookmobile.

Urban Forestry and Connectivity

The city earned a grant from the Department of Natural Resources for a comprehensive tree inventory and management plan. Meanwhile, the Connecting Communities grant project laid the groundwork for trail connectivity between Timbertown and Freer-Dexter-Chelsea Road.

Looking Ahead

Montagno closed his report optimistically about Chelsea’s continuing development. “We are looking forward to seeing these projects come to fruition,” he remarked.