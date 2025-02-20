Celebrating 10 years of civil discourse, the Dexter Forum proves that community conversation still matters.

Images: DexterForum.Com

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, a group of Dexter residents gathers at the Dexter Wellness Center to discuss local issues, share insights, and engage in civil discourse. This gathering, known as the Dexter Forum, marked its 10th anniversary this year, a milestone that underscores its role as a staple of community dialogue.

Forum veteran Gene Utke describes the bi-weekly gatherings as “A positive, enduring group at a time of divisive politics.” In many ways, the nostalgic throwback to a public forum is countercultural to how people engage today. Utke continues, “The group culture allows a safe place to ask questions. At a time when much of the communication is virtual, it is refreshing to communicate in person.”

In the Beginning

The forum was founded in February 2015 by Karl Fink and John Hansen, two well-respected Dexter residents with long histories of public service. Fink, a former judge and longtime attorney, and Hansen, a former Dexter Community Schools superintendent and state legislator, envisioned a space where people of different political backgrounds could come together to discuss issues without partisanship.

“All politics is local, as they say, and before the Dexter Forum, there was not really an opportunity for local politicians to present their case to the public on an in-person basis,” reflects Hansen. “One of the great joys that I have about the Forum is that so many of our local – and state and national – elected officials make regular visits.”

The idea was inspired by the Fletcher Forum in Ypsilanti, created decades earlier by the late Peter Fletcher, a prominent Michigan Republican. The Dexter Forum was structured to ensure the representation of diverse political viewpoints, with the goal of fostering a dialogue that prioritizes solutions over division. The forum was designed to promote balanced discussions on community issues by involving individuals with differing political affiliations. Hansen has described the Forum’s mission as “Listen and Learn.”

The Forum is Known for Civility

Civility is required and has become a hallmark of the Saturday morning meetings. If the temperature of disagreements begins to rise, it is quickly squelched by the moderators. “I can count on one hand the number of times when a discussion became a bit testy or ill-tempered,” says Forum regular Jim Davis.

‘When we established the time for Stump speeches, Karl and I specified that candidates could not mention their opponents,” explains Hansen. “We wanted a positive environment without arguing and insults, and I believe that has been achieved.”

Since its inception, the Dexter Forum has maintained a simple format: attendees determine the agenda, with discussions primarily focused on local issues like roads, schools, development, and elections. The forum’s open and civil environment has made it a trusted venue for dialogue, drawing an average of 50 participants per session.

Hansen has said of the format, “The amazing thing has been that we haven’t been stumped yet. Somebody always knows something. We haven’t left yet without more insight than when we came.”

Engagement with Local Politicians

A key feature of the forum is its engagement with local candidates and officials. Candidates deliver their campaign messages from a handcrafted tree stump, an old-fashioned nod to political discourse.

Ed Francis is another regular at the Forum, often taking part in the varied discussions. “I would say the biggest impact that the Dexter Forum has had on the community is increasing the visibility and accessibility of local elected officials in the community,” Francis notes. “It is a way for those who live in the community to discuss matters with politicians or officials and hold them to account.”

Utke adds, “With many of our local, county, state, and national representatives attending, we can hear information directly and feel important enough for their attendance. I think these reps also feel they get a chance to hear what is important at the local level also.”

“The frequent contributions of Congresswoman Debbie Dingel, members of the State Legislature and local government, and the Dexter School Board provide reservoirs of knowledge and experience,” says Davis.

Francis notes the refreshing oddity of the Forum’s nature: “Such (exchanges) are uncommon, particularly in our political climate. Even rarer still is the ability to have multifaceted discussions involving constituents from various walks of life, illuminating the different effects that policies can have on these people.”

Memorable Moments and Humor

The Forum has its share of memorable moments. Morris recalls a time when Debbie Dingell had to excuse herself to take a call from the Governor. And in another memorable moment, 2024 Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson stepped to the stump to give her speech. Other forum participants point to the regular recognition of local leaders and groups for their civic work. Others appreciate the regular updates from Rep. Dingell and other politicians.

Perhaps most memorable and endearing are the moments created by the two men who started the Dexter Forum. The sharp wit and good humor of Karl Fink and John Hansen have provided good entertainment for the listeners over the years. Being the opposite sides of an issue often brightened their exchanges.

In one memorable exchange, the need for more public services was being discussed. Hansen closed the discussion by saying, “I guess what we’re saying here is the answer would be an increase in taxes, but the problem is nobody ever wants to do that.”

Fink replied, “John, I believe anyone who wants to pay more taxes can do so. The government will not refuse them.”

Over the past couple of years, other responsibilities have pulled John Hansen away from the Forum. His ability to turn a phrase provided much of the entertainment and light mood of the meetings. Reading the Forum notes he emailed out after the meetings was a treasure trove of quotables.

“There was general agreement that we need to do something but the something is not clear.”

“It is only 17 days until the primary and interest is high – in tacos.”

“We thought about starting a new rumor that the Mexican restaurant is going to open a drive up window in the new roundabout but we were worried that someone might believe it to be true.”

“Usually I say you had to be there to know what happened but in this case you don’t even know what happened if you were there.”

“Paul Cousins informed us that the fire/police/municipal facilities issue is back on the agenda. Had this issue been resolved twenty years ago when first raised we might now be talking about it being out of date so as we move forward it is like skipping a generation. It’s like having grandchildren without all the trouble of having to raise their parents.”

An Enduring Community Gem

The Dexter Forum is supported financially by The Rotary Club of Dexter, but the forum operates entirely on volunteer efforts with no budget. Its biggest challenge? Finding space as attendance continues to grow. In an era of political division, the Dexter Forum remains a model of respectful conversation.

“In short, from its beginning ten years ago, the Dexter Forum has been a gem, a real civic treasure, says Davis.”

“People who attend the Forum become the source of accurate “word of mouth” information and the 400 or so folks who get the notes by e-mail add to the benefit,” says Hansen.

Morris sums up the impact of the Dexter Forum, saying, “Where else can you hear in person from state and local officials, persons active in the community, our member of congress, and political candidates? The forum is exactly what is often said to be lacking in our nation today: Civic involvement, a sense of community, civil discussion, and the antidote to isolation.”

Hansen adds to the sentiment, saying, “I am proud to have been a part of establishing a piece of what former President Bush referred to as ‘a thousand points of light.’”