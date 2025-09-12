September 12, 2025

Dexter Golfers Win East Jackson Invitational

Mike Williamson

The Dexter girls’ golf team added another trophy to its collection Wednesday when the Dreadnaughts won the East Jackson Invitational at Calderone Farms Golf Course.

The Dreadnaughts shots a team score of 345 to easily beat second-place Lansing Catholic Central with 362.

Avery Manning earned medalist honors with a six-over round of 78 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Avery Manning fired a round of 78 to win medalist honors at the East Jackson Inv. Photo by Mike Williamson

Millie Truesdell fired a round of 80 to finish third overall.

Morgan Pomerantz finished tenth with a round of 93 and Ellie Anderson wist right behind in 12th with 94.

Dexter remained perfect in the SEC with a pair of wins at a home tri-meet at Hudson Mills Golf Course Thursday.

Dexter shot a score of 175 to beat out Cheelsea with 193 and Saline 207.

The Dreadnaughts placed five in the top seven with Avery Manning leading the way with a two-over 37.

Truesdell was fourth with a 45 and Maddy Manning fifth with 46.

Anderson shot 47 to finish sixth, Morgan Pomerantz seventh with 49, and MaKenzie Pomerantz 11th with a score of 52.

Photos by Mike Williamson

