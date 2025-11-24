Dexter Lions Bring Back Stuff the Seniors

It’s been at least five years since the Dexter Lions Club have done what was always a fun project in November. The Lions are bringing back their Stuff the Seniors project, which they haven’t done since COVID in 2020.

The club will again be doing their annual free Thanksgiving dinner for all Dexter area seniors. The dinner is coming together through a community effort. The Lions Club said Busch’s of Dexter is donating most of the food while Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is cooking the turkeys. The Lions along with help from some Dexter Boy Scouts will be serving the meal.

The dinner is set to take place at the Dexter Senior Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28. The senior center is located at 2740 Baker Road.

The Lions Club said, “We welcome Dexter Seniors to come and enjoy the meal and see other friends from the area.”

Photo: The Dexter Lions will be serving turkey on Nov. 28. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash