Dexter Middle School Cheer Wins SEC Red Division Title

By Doug Marrin

Dexter Middle School’s cheer team secured the top overall spot in the SEC Red division after a strong showing in three winter competitions. The Dreadnaughts placed second in the first and third events and took first in the second, earning enough combined points to claim the season championship.

Competing against Saline, Lincoln, and Bedford, Dexter’s squad delivered consistently high performances to take the title. The team, coached by Allison Canell, includes Kendall Paulsen, Megan Christopher, Taylor Corwin, Evelyn LeClerc, Maddie O’Keefe, Isabella Morales-Leverette, Alana Martinez, Scarlett Glauser, Hailey Meloche, Lucy Pinter, Harper Nelson, Addie Messing, Genevieve Ellison, Grace Charles, Vivian Harpster, Ava Benitez, and Ava Pero.

With eight eighth graders on the roster, this championship win was a special way to cap off their middle school cheer careers. Their hard work and dedication paid off with an unforgettable finish to the season.

Photos provided by Gennifer Paulsen