Downtown Dexter Hosts 2nd Annual Galentine’s Night

On Thursday, February 13th, 2025, from 5-8pm, more than 16 local shops and restaurants will be open late to welcome galentines (and pals) for the second annual Galentine’s Night event. Giveaways and raffles are planned, along with sales, food & drink specials, and complimentary refreshments at participating shops.

Observed on the day before Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day celebrates friendships rather than romance. It originated on the show Parks and Recreation in 2010 during an episode about the holiday, described by lead character Leslie Knope as “ladies celebrating ladies.”

We invite you to gather your gals and pals, and come out for a fun night celebrating friendships while exploring what’s new in our charming Dexter downtown. A pink & red dress code is suggested but not required.

Sales and specials planned include raffles to enter in many of the shops, as well as:

Downtown Chic Boutique: Pomegranate Prosecco, as well as 20% off on jeans, pants and coats.

Proven Kitchen & Bath Studio: 50% off their exclusive Valentine’s Day collection, along with Pink Lady Punch.

Grace Proper: Cupid’s Kiss Mocktails, plus a free gift with purchase.

The Fox And The Feather: Courtney Love’s Violet Punch, Chaotic Friend Crunch, and free gift with purchase.

Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill: 50% off glasses of wine with mention of Galentine’s Night.

Dexter’s Pub: 50% off wine, as well as special Galentine-themed drinks.

The Beer Grotto: 50% off Valentine’s Cocktails when Galentine’s Night is mentioned, along with their Thursday special of 50% off bottles of wine.

Erratic Ale Co.: 50% off wine or hard seltzer.

Cottage Inn: Special heart-shaped pepperoni pizzas for $7.99, as well as 10% off wine, beer and seltzers.

Businesses participating to date include:

The Fox and The Feather

Proven Kitchen & Bath Studio

3bird

Tiani Body Care

Lily’s Place

Downtown Chic Boutique

Carosello Pasta

Turchin Jewelers

Verapose Yoga House

Cass & Co Thrift & Gift

The Beer Grotto

Dexter’s Pub

Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill

Erratic Ale Co.

Cottage Inn Pizza Dexter

Hearts and Flowers Dexter

For more information, stop in any of the participating businesses, find and follow this event on Facebook, or email foxandfeatherdexter@gmail.com