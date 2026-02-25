Eastern Michigan University hosts annual Teacher Job Fair — March 12

Who:

Individuals beginning or completing student teaching

Certified teachers and school personnel seeking new opportunities

Students in any education‑related major

What: Eastern Michigan University will host its annual Teacher Job Fair

When: Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 2–6 p.m.

Where: Eastern Michigan University, Student Center Ballroom, 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti.

BACKGROUND: Eastern Michigan University will host its annual Teacher Job Fair from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026. in the EMU Student Center Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public.

The fair connects school districts and education‑focused employers with candidates seeking roles in teaching, student services, and a wide range of education‑related fields.

The event is designed for new and experienced educators, students preparing for student teaching, and individuals exploring careers in education.

Hiring Areas Include:

All education fields (regular and special education)

Education Administration

School Counselors, School Psychologists, Social Workers

Speech and Language Pathologists andCommunication Disorders

English as a Second Language

Additional opportunities available for the following roles:

Student Success Coaches, Paraprofessionals, Substitute Teachers, Peace Corps (all majors), Education Assistants, Tutors, Nanny positions, Test Prep, Career Technology teachers, STEAM Explorers internships, Early Childhood GREAT START teachers, among others.

Registration:

Attendees may register on Handshake at the EMU Teacher Job Fair page. Walk‑ins are welcome.