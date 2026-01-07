Michigan Lottery Tops $1 Billion for Schools — Again

Seventh straight year of billion-dollar support comes with a complicated history

For the seventh year in a row, the Michigan Lottery has sent more than $1 billion to public schools, a milestone that would have been hard to imagine when the idea of a state lottery was first debated more than 50 years ago.

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Lottery contributed $1.16 billion to the School Aid Fund in fiscal year 2025, bringing the Lottery’s total contribution since its founding in 1972 to more than $30 billion.

“Here in Michigan, we’re connecting our kids with the tools they need to learn, grow, and thrive whether they’re in pre-K or their senior year,” the Governor stated, adding that state’s education budget now includes record per-pupil support of more than $10,000 for every child in every school, along with free breakfast and lunch for all students, saving parents almost $1,000 a year per student.

A lottery born in controversy

When Michigan voters approved the Lottery in 1972, it was far from a sure thing. The proposal stirred heated debate, with critics arguing that a lottery would amount to a regressive tax, disproportionately affecting lower-income residents. Religious organizations and anti-gambling advocates warned it would normalize gambling and prey on desperation.

Supporters countered that Lottery participation would be voluntary and that directing profits to education offered a way to support schools without raising taxes. That argument ultimately carried the day. But skepticism lingered for years, particularly over whether lottery revenue would truly add to school funding or simply replace other state dollars.

Over time, the Lottery became a permanent part of Michigan’s education finance system, with state law requiring that all profits go directly to the School Aid Fund.

Where the money goes

The Lottery’s latest report shows how each dollar spent on tickets in FY25 was distributed:

63 cents went back to players as prizes

went back to players as prizes 25 cents went to the School Aid Fund for public education

went to the School Aid Fund for public education 9 cents paid commissions to retailers and vendors

paid commissions to retailers and vendors 3 cents covered Lottery operations and administrative costs

By law, the portion remaining after prizes, commissions, and expenses, the Lottery’s profits, is transferred to the School Aid Fund.

Players also took home substantial winnings. Michiganders won more than $2.8 billion in prizes in FY25, pushing total prizes paid since 1972 past $58 billion.

A fixture in school funding

The Lottery’s contribution is part of a much larger education funding system in Michigan. The state’s School Aid Fund totals roughly $20–22 billion each year, supported primarily by state income taxes, sales and use taxes, and dedicated property tax revenue. Lottery profits, $1.16 billion in the most recent fiscal year, typically account for about 5 to 6 percent of that total.

Financial results in the release are unaudited and subject to final review. The Lottery’s audited Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is expected early next year.