Five Saline Wrestlers Qualify for D1 Regionals

Saline will be sending five wrestlers on to the Division 1 individual regionals after strong performances at Saturday’s district tournament.

Leading the way were three district champions. At 120 pounds, Brice LaFleur rolled to the title, opening with a bye before earning a technical fall in the quarterfinals and a pin in the semifinals. He capped the day with a decision in the finals to claim the championship.

Jacob Clauser dominated the 150-pound bracket, recording three straight falls to reach the finals before winning the title by disqualification to finish first.

At 285 pounds, Jericho Powe powered through the field with a pair of first-period pins and a semifinal decision before closing out the title with a decision in the championship match.

Anthony James reached the finals at 144 pounds, earning three straight decisions to advance to the title bout. He finished as runner-up to secure his spot at regionals.

Levi Choby also punched his ticket at 165 pounds. After opening with a technical fall and a decision, Choby dropped a semifinal match before bouncing back with two strong wins in the consolation bracket, including a major decision in the third-place match.

Saline team portion of the season came to an end with a 54-19 loss to Westland John Glenn in the D1 district finals.

John Glenn opened the night strong, picking up six points at 106 with a fall and adding a forfeit at 113 to jump out to a quick 12–0 advantage. The Rockets continued to build momentum with decisions at 120, 132, and 138, along with a major decision at 126, stretching the lead to 28–0 midway through the dual.

Saline got on the board at 157 when Jacob Clauser earned a fall to give the Hornets their first six points of the night. Levi Choby followed with a major decision at 165, and Graham Nadig added a decision at 175 to pull Saline within 31–13.

The Rockets responded in the upper weights, picking up falls at 190 and a technical fall at 215 to put the dual out of reach. Saline closed the night with a fall at 285 from Jericho Powe, but John Glenn secured the district title with the 44–19 final.

Saline winners on the night included Clauser (157), Choby (165), Nadig (175), and Powe (285).

The Hornets reached the finals by beating Wayne Memorial 74-6.