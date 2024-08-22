Four Decades of the Chelsea Children’s Parade

Photo: Hazel Kellog, age 6, ready for the parade to begin. Photo by Melissa Marcum

It’s Chelsea Community Fair Week! For over 40 years, the Chelsea Community Fair has started with a beloved tradition: the Children’s Fair Parade. Superintendent Sam Vogel led this event this year, who has dedicated four decades to making it special for the community.

Chelsea Children’s Parade happened this past Tuesday at 5:30 in downtown Chelsea. The parade was for children ages 3 –12. They showcased their creativity by decorating their bikes, wagons, scooters, and more. Many families joined in on the fun and had a family decor theme, such as Mario Brothers, Squishmellow, and Floral. Winners were announced and received a ribbon and cash.

Last year’s Fair Queen and this year’s Fair Queen candidates lead the parade. The parade formed in the municipal lot behind the Common Grill. The parade participants headed west on W. Middle St. from the municipal lot to end at the fair. Chelsea Police monitored and blocked traffic for safety.

All in all, the participants had a great time kicking off the Chelsea Community Fair!