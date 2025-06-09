Get Ready for Summer Fun at the Dexter Summer Carnival

The Dexter Summer Carnival is coming to town on June 19. Bringing with it, thrilling rides, fun games, tasty food, music, a craft show and just in general a lot of fun stuff for all ages to see and do to kick off the summer.

The event is being brought together by the Dexter American Legion Post 557 and their neighbor, the Knights of Columbus. With the success of last year’s bicentennial celebration in Dexter, which featured carnival rides and games, the American Legion and K of C are bringing back Wade Shows for some carnival fun this year.

The summer carnival is scheduled for June 19-21, at the Dexter American Legion Grounds and Columbus Hall and Banquet Center Grounds at 8225 Dexter-Chelsea Road. It’s opens that Thursday at 4pm, and at noon on Friday and Saturday.

The Rides and Midway Attractions include some of the favorites from last year. They include the Bumble Bee, Bumper Cars, Everglades Adventure, Friendly Wheel, Granny Bugs, Lost City Glass House, Merry-Go-Round, Puppy Roll, Raiders, Rock Star, Sizzler, Starship 4000, Super Slide, Typhoon, Vertigo and Wacky Shack.

The American Legion will have Burger Night on June 19. There will be Live Music from local bands in the Legion’s Beverage Tent on Friday and Saturday. Also, on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the craft show featuring unique handmade goods.

Its free entry while ride tickets and food are available for purchase. Advance Sale Ride Wristbands are $25 while $35 at the event. To learn more about the carnival, go to https://wadeshowsinc.com/events/409