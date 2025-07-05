Historic Manchester Mill Becomes Premier Events Destination

For Sun Times News readers just a 15–30-minute drive from home, Manchester now offers an unforgettable events experience. The storied Manchester Mill—with roots on the River Raisin dating back to 1832—has been lovingly restored by Dawn Donnelly and her husband, Ken Magee, and reborn as Manchester Mill on the Water, an elegant venue for weddings, corporate gatherings and private celebrations.

Tucked into Manchester’s welcoming downtown, the Mill marries its original gristmill features—exposed stone walls, warm wooden beams and wide-plank floors—with modern comforts. “We wanted to honor the history of this incredible space while also creating a place where people can make unforgettable memories,” says Dawn Donnelly. Sunlight pours into the main hall through a dramatic floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the historic dam, while the upstairs bridal suite—complete with a graceful spiral staircase and sweeping views of Main Street—is the perfect retreat for brides from Chelsea, Dexter, Saline and beyond.

Outside, guests can mingle on a covered porch or gather on a hillside lawn beside the river. This summer, the Donnellys will debut an island-side pavilion framed by the dam’s rushing waters, offering yet another striking backdrop for ceremonies and cocktail hours. A newly finished groom’s quarters ensures that both sides of the wedding party enjoy their own private haven.

Conveniently located just steps from downtown Manchester’s shops, restaurants and plentiful parking, Manchester Mill on the Water makes logistics simple for out-of-town guests and local families alike. “The gristmill was once the economic heartbeat of Washtenaw County,” Dawn notes. “Today, its riverside charm and rich history provide an unforgettable setting for every celebration.”

Tours and bookings are now open. To plan your next milestone reception, corporate retreat or private party just down the road from Dexter, visit www.manchestermill.com or email [email protected].