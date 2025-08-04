Hansen and fellow co-founder Karl Fink were honored for fostering a space for respectful community discussion.

Photo: John Hansen receiving one of several recognitions. This one from the State of Michigan presented by Michigan State Senator Sue Shink (L) and State Representative Carrie Rheingans. Photo by John Scharf.

The Dexter Forum held a special session on Saturday, August 2, 2025, drawing a crowd of nearly 100 to Dexter’s new Senior Center, its new permanent home. The bipartisan community discussion group, which usually meets on the first and third Saturdays of each month at 8:30 a.m., typically draws about 40 participants. This meeting was an exception, convened to honor co-founder and moderator John Hansen, and to recognize his fellow co-founder, Karl Fink.

Founded in 2015 by Hansen, a former Dexter Community Schools superintendent and state legislator, and Fink, a former judge and attorney, the forum has become a space for constructive dialogue across political divides. Modeled after the long-running Fletcher Forum in Ypsilanti, the Dexter Forum emphasizes listening and learning rather than partisanship.

Hansen stepped away from his role a few years ago to care for family members, while Fink has remained active in guiding the forum.

Dexter Forum Co-founders John Hansen (L) and Karl Fink (R) with Dexter Rotary President Steve Feinman (C). Photo by Doug Marrin.

State and National Leaders Attend Dexter Forum Tribute

State and national leaders attended the event, including U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell and State Senator Sue Shink, both of whom spoke to the impact of Hansen’s work.

“I’ve known John for a long time,” Shink said. “One of the things that always has been true about John is that he’s been a little circumspect…And John’s always been honest. He’s always worked hard. He’s always been kind, truly an incredible role model for anybody in public service, including me.”

Debbie Dingell Credits Hansen for Community Building

Reflecting on her early interactions with Hansen, Dingell said to him, “Remember when you met me? It was an awful time, an awful time because it was 2002 and my husband was in a primary… and John and I went to the farmers market every Saturday, and we would talk to people. That gave me my love of farmers markets and being able to go and just talk to people and hear what’s on people’s minds and know what people really think.”

Dingell credited the forum and Hansen with building the kind of civic engagement that made projects like the new Senior Center possible. “This senior center would probably not be here were it not for the Dexter Forum and the conversation that everybody had at the table, recognizing what needed and bringing the dollars to get everybody working together,” she said.

The Congresswoman added, “It’s because of what you did in bringing the community together, because the strength of democracy is community. And what I love about the Dexter Forum and the tone that you set is that we can disagree with each other in a civil way. You’ve taught people that you can have different life experiences, have different perspectives, and learn from each other. This forum is, I think, the absolute symbol of what democracy is and should be, and you’re a symbol for the entire country.”

Rotary and Community Leaders Present Awards

Dexter Rotary President Steve Feinman noted the impact of the group. “The Dexter Forum is a public good. It’s a model that’s worth repeating throughout the state,” he said. “Being at the Senior Center, we’re hoping to expand our coverage of the Dexter forum using some streaming in the near future.”

Certificates and plaques were presented to both Fink and Hansen, including a certificate of merit from U.S. Representative Tim Walberg for Fink.

The Dexter Forum now meets the first and third Saturdays of the month in a larger space at Dexter’s new Senior Center. Photo by Doug Marrin.

John Hansen Reflects on Forum’s Founding

Hansen offered brief remarks about the forum’s beginnings. “Carl and I, we started as friends,” he said. “And now, 10-12 years ago, when we lost our paper, The Dexter Leader, things were contentious, and we thought, you know, we need a place where we can talk and listen and learn. And that was what our basis was…And I’ve enjoyed my conversations with Carl over the years. We talk about listening, listening and learning, not arguing.”

He also shared a personal update: “I’ve been gone because I have my fourth career… for the past eight years, my job has been as a caregiver, not just for my wife, but her two brothers, who came to live with us as well. Sandy is now in good care in the Towsley Center in Chelsea.

Hansen concluded with, “I’m grateful for your kind remarks. What I’m really grateful for is the forum exists and will continue without us. Carl, we got it started, but it’ll go on without us, because it’s the right thing in the right place at the right time.”

Karl Fink Thanks Hansen and the Forum Community

Fink closed by saying, “This is really an honor. I thank you for what’s been done now… John, just thanks again for everything that you’ve done and allowed me to do with you, it’s been great, and we still have a place for you anytime.”

A New Chapter for the Dexter Forum

Saturday’s meeting marked both a milestone and a transition for the Dexter Forum. From its new home at the Senior Center, the forum will continue to provide a space for civil, informed community conversation, an idea Hansen and Fink first put into action a decade ago.