Local Dog Owners Call for Vigilance Over Rising Lyme Disease Cases in Pets

As more pets test positive, veterinarians stress prevention, vigilance, and timely treatment.

An outpouring of community comments from Grass Lake and surrounding areas has highlighted growing concern over the spread of Lyme disease in dogs. A recent Facebook post on Chelsea Residents in the Know about a local pet testing positive for the tick-borne illness sparked dozens of responses from dog owners who shared similar experiences, many of whom reported positive test results despite using flea and tick prevention medications.

“Moved here almost a year ago. But ticks are horrible here,” wrote one resident. Another echoed the sentiment: “We are in a heavily wooded area… they have been medicated and still tested positive.”

Lyme disease in dogs is caused by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium, transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected black-legged tick (commonly known as the deer tick). According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), common symptoms of Lyme disease in dogs include fever, loss of appetite, decreased energy, lameness, joint swelling, and general discomfort. In severe cases, it can lead to kidney problems or neurological issues.

Some pet owners noted their dogs showed no signs of illness at all. “One of my dogs has been positive for two years. He’s fine though,” shared a commenter. Others described more serious outcomes: “We lost our 5-year-old golden doodle two weeks ago… tested positive for two tick-borne diseases that ignited an autoimmune response.”

Still, many stressed the importance of early detection and treatment. “We treated her and she has been clear since,” one person noted. Others mentioned the effectiveness of the antibiotic doxycycline, commonly prescribed to combat the disease. “She was pretty sick for a month or so but the meds cleared it right up,” said one commenter. “She’s perfectly fine now.”

Veterinarians recommend year-round flea and tick prevention, as ticks can be active in temperatures above freezing. In addition to topical or oral preventatives, tick checks after outdoor activity are advised. Several residents reported success using products like Simparica and Nexgard, while others have begun vaccinating their pets. “There is a Lyme vaccine for dogs. Lucky them,” one commenter stated.

While some expressed skepticism about testing protocols, others responded: “Absolutely not new. It has been used for years and we have been diagnosing Lyme disease in dogs… for years and years.”

To reduce risk, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends keeping grass short, avoiding wooded or brushy areas during peak tick seasons, and removing ticks promptly with fine-tipped tweezers.

Most importantly, owners are urged to consult their veterinarians about testing, especially if their pets appear lethargic, lose their appetite, or exhibit joint pain—even if they’ve been on preventative medication. As one commenter put it: “The biggest worry is that it can affect their kidney values, so want to make sure to get ahead if need be.”

