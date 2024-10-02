Milan School Board Candidates Share More Thoughts Before Election

Four candidates are competing for two open spots on Milan Area School’s Board of Education.

To help readers understand their options, The Sun Times News sent five questions to each candidate running for Milan School Board in the November Election. Below are the responses to the last three questions. Candidates George Elder IV and Gary A. Taepke did not submit responses.

Q: Teacher recruitment and retention is a pressing issue across Michigan, with many districts struggling to fill positions. How will you help Milan Area Schools attract and retain qualified educators, and what role will compensation play in this effort?

Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez

Nation-wide, schools are experiencing an educator shortage, including teachers as well as paraprofessionals, behavioral specialists, counselors, and other support staff. While Milan Area Schools is not uniquely affected by these issues, a focus on recruitment and retention of highly qualified, innovative and compassionate educators is paramount to the well-being of a school district.

MAS School Board candidate Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez. Photo courtesy Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez.

In Milan, I am proud to work collectively and cooperatively with my colleagues on the School Board and our Superintendent over the past 18 months to consider wide-ranging strategies to meet these ongoing needs. One strategy that has been effective in bringing in more applicants to our district is to extend the reach of where positions are advertised. Now we not only advertise open positions on the district website but also on commercial job search platforms.

Staff in Milan often comment on the “family feeling” that exists within our district – this feeling reflects the deep care we have for each staff member, and our commitment to support them in a way that makes them want to stay in Milan. This includes fostering work environments that are exciting, welcoming, and collaborative; offering ongoing professional development that is relevant and applicable; and maintaining a commitment to listening and respecting educator feedback and expertise. As a Board member, I am passionate about getting to know our staff, and hearing about what they value and what needs they have.

After hearing from our paraprofessional support staff about their excellent experiences at the para ‘boot camp’ offered by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, I have strongly encouraged our administrators to offer similar role-centric professional development activities. Of course, even in the most “family feeling” of districts, the importance of competitive compensation and benefits is undeniable for recruitment and retention. While on the Board, I have worked alongside my colleagues to negotiate updated contracts that move our salaries to be more aligned with neighboring districts and to ensure that pay scales are designed to encourage retention.

Cassie Prior

Milan Area Schools can attract qualified educators by offering competitive compensation that aligns with regional districts, showcasing our positive school culture and commitment to safety. To retain our educators, we should implement strong mentorship programs and provide ample opportunities for professional development.

MAS School Board candidate Cassie Prior. Photo courtesy Cassie Prior.

It is important that our educators see we recognize and appreciate their experience and efforts. By focusing on these areas, we can create a more appealing and supportive environment for educators, making it easier to both recruit and retain high-quality staff.

Q. How would you promote programs that enhance STEM and vocational learning along with other critical skill areas for Milan Area Schools students?

Cassie Prior

As a current board member, I am proud to say our district has taken a progressive approach in this area. Currently, the high school is repurposing a former business class with declining enrollment into an in-house CTE course focused on introducing skilled trades, combined with finance and grant writing elements. In recent years, the board has approved new courses in light engine repair and AgroSciences and has increased support for the FFA.

These programs are crucial for our community, which has a strong interest in preserving agricultural traditions and pursuing trade professions after high school. Historically, school systems have emphasized college readiness, often neglecting students who would benefit from job skills training. I am committed to expanding this program to include additional STEM-style courses within our district, so our students don’t have to go elsewhere to learn these skills.

Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez

One of the most exciting aspects of being part of education is watching students learn and grow into individuals with unique and diverse interests, skills, passions, and future plans. While this is exciting and necessary to meet the needs of our modern workforce, it means that schools must offer a variety of training areas to support these varied learners. In addition to exceptional training, college preparation, and advanced placement courses in core subject areas, Milan Area Schools prides itself on embedded vocational offerings including agricultural science and a newly-approved building trades program.

In addition, Milan is a member of the South West Washtenaw Consortium which offers a variety of career and technical education courses and the Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium which offers unique and diverse learning environments and opportunities to students. Continued collaboration and participation in these varied programs is critical for Milan Area Schools (and other small neighboring districts) to be able to offer a wide variety of training opportunities for students.

Q: The mental health and well-being of students are a growing concern in schools. What policies or initiatives would you support to ensure that Milan students have access to adequate mental health education and resources?

Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez

Addressing mental health and well-being in schools is crucial for fostering a supportive and healthy learning environment. Today, schools are asked to respond to diverse needs of students, including caring for mental health. Thus, it is extremely unfortunate that the recently signed school aid budget includes a $300 million reduction in funding for mental health services and school safety.

When being asked to do more with less, we must utilize creative and integrated strategies to address mental health. The schools within Milan Area Schools are already undertaking several such strategies. For example, the district-wide focus on social-emotional learning helps students build skills in emotional regulation, stress management and reduction, and resilience. Staff training on trauma-informed practices provides educators with strategies to foster safe and inclusive classroom environments, thereby fostering and caring for the overall well-being of students.

Thanks to resources made available following the pandemic, our district has been able to hire additional counselors, social workers, and behavioral specialists, to serve and support our students. These individuals help identify students needing support, create safe spaces where students can express their feelings and experiences, and open pathways for students needing additional intervention and support. The recently established partnership between Milan Area Schools and Care Solace, a service offered to families and staff to care coordination services for mental health care, is an important way that our district can assist families with mental health needs.

I am hopeful that mental health funding will be reinstated and/or that we can work collectively to prioritize these roles so that this student support can be maintained. I am highly supportive of new initiatives to support student mental health including greater and more intentional supports (i.e., workshops, resources, community networks) for parents and the wider community to learn how to support their students and all children in the district. This includes the need for broad conversations about ways to promote and foster positive school climates that are inclusive, anti-bullying and empowering to all students.

Cassie Prior

Milan Area Schools currently employs a range of mental health professionals across our building schools: one social worker at each elementary school, two social workers and one counselor at the middle school, one social worker and two counselors at the high school, an additional social worker for the district, and two district psychologists who primarily assist with testing. Additionally, we partner with a program that helps staff, students, and families locate mental health services. This program assists in finding providers based on location, insurance type, and individual needs, facilitating quicker access to services.

Despite significant cuts to mental health funding for the 24-25 school year, our district’s sound budget management enables us to maintain all current staff. Moving forward, I would like to see the district bring on two full-time psychologists to work directly with students and their families. This would assist in addressing mental health needs in real time, allowing students to be more engaged in their learning environment.

I would also like to build additional character development programs into the curriculum to promote empathy, friendship, and cooperation among peers. This enhanced focus would work to strengthen the support system among students, fostering greater understanding and reducing instances of bullying.



