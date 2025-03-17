March 18, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Lonnie Huhman

CommunityEducationFeatured EducationMichiganMilanMilan EducationWashtenaw County

Milan Moving Ahead with Hiring Process for Paddock Elementary Principal

Milan Area Schools, Paddock Elementary School

Milan Area Schools has set a timeline to hire the next Paddock Elementary School Principal. This comes after the recent retirement announcement of longtime principal Sean DeSarbo.

During his comments at the end o the March 12 school board meeting, MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach said the district has received some good feedback and input from a recent community chat and they are now moving ahead with the hiring process, which will take place over this spring.

The job vacancy has been posted. Girbach said they plan to have a final candidate in front of the school board on May 20 for a July 1 start.

Paddock currently has an interim principal in Nancy Tetens.

Looking ahead, Girbach said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback on their hiring process. He said hiring is always critical, especially a building principal, which he described as incredibly important.

Girbach said they’ve had success hiring in the past and he expects that to happen again for Paddock’s principal.

On another topic during his comments, Girbach cited the school board’s recent decision to hiring Milan Assistant Superintendent Ryan McMahon as the new Superintendent to replace him once he retires at the end of the school year.

An emotional Girbach said of McMahon, “As you know this district has been my baby for 17 years and there’s no one I would rather turn it over to. He’s going to do great things here.”

Girbach said McMahon is a great pick and wise choice. He said he’s so excited to see where the district goes in the next five years.

Latest articles

Scio Twp: Scio Twp Ordinance Township Manager repealed

STN Staff

How Tribble Painting Built a Business on Trust and Craftsmanship

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News