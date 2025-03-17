Milan Moving Ahead with Hiring Process for Paddock Elementary Principal

Milan Area Schools has set a timeline to hire the next Paddock Elementary School Principal. This comes after the recent retirement announcement of longtime principal Sean DeSarbo.

During his comments at the end o the March 12 school board meeting, MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach said the district has received some good feedback and input from a recent community chat and they are now moving ahead with the hiring process, which will take place over this spring.

The job vacancy has been posted. Girbach said they plan to have a final candidate in front of the school board on May 20 for a July 1 start.

Paddock currently has an interim principal in Nancy Tetens.

Looking ahead, Girbach said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback on their hiring process. He said hiring is always critical, especially a building principal, which he described as incredibly important.

Girbach said they’ve had success hiring in the past and he expects that to happen again for Paddock’s principal.

On another topic during his comments, Girbach cited the school board’s recent decision to hiring Milan Assistant Superintendent Ryan McMahon as the new Superintendent to replace him once he retires at the end of the school year.

An emotional Girbach said of McMahon, “As you know this district has been my baby for 17 years and there’s no one I would rather turn it over to. He’s going to do great things here.”

Girbach said McMahon is a great pick and wise choice. He said he’s so excited to see where the district goes in the next five years.