March 06, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

Milan Middle Schoolers Named Local Winners in America & Me Essay Contest

Hugo Gutierrez, Mason Martin and Franklin Barker, all eighth-graders from Milan Middle School, were honored as the local winners for the 56th annual America & Me Essay contest. The contest, which is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance, encourages young people to write about their Michigan heroes, especially those individuals who have made a difference in their lives.

Several thousand eighth grade students from nearly 200 Michigan schools participated in the 2024-25 contest. The topic this year was “My Personal Michigan Hero.”

According to Farm Bureau Insurance, throughout the duration of this competition, more than 500,000 eighth graders from hundreds of Michigan schools have participated.

Gutierrez was named first place, Martin second place and Barker third. All three received award certificates for their achievement. As the first place winner, Gutierrez’s name will also be engraved on a plaque for permanent display in the middle school. His essay will advance to the state level competition, from which the top 10 essays in Michigan will be selected.

The top 10 statewide winners will be announced in April and will each receive a plaque, medallion and a cash award of $1,000.

“Hugo should take considerable pride in advancing to the state level completion,” Farm Bureau Insurance said in its announcement of the winners.

Farm Bureau Insurance will also be presenting each top 10 statewide school with a $1,000 check along with an additional $500 because a Farm Bureau Insurance agent sponsored the school. Milan Middle School’s participation in the contest was sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance agent Jacey Carner of Dundee.

Photo: The three winners with their ELA teacher, Mrs. Smaby, and the Farm Bureau representative.  Photo courtesy of Farm Bureau Insurance.

