Night Sounds in Saline Brings Community Together on a Spring Evening

A guided sunset hike with frogs, owls, marshmallows, and memories celebrated nature and community at the Leslee Niethammer Preserve.

Photo: David Rhoads and Jim Peters at the Leslee Niethammer Preserve Entrance photo by Sue Kelch

On a Saturday evening in April, the public was invited to a sunset hike at the Leslee Niethammer Preserve called “Night Sounds: Frogs, Owls, and More!” About 25 adults and children came to enjoy an interpretive hike, with a crackling campfire for roasting marshmallows and beverages afterwards. Everyone enjoyed the pleasant evening, most commenting they were delightfully surprised to learn about the Preserve.

Honoring Leslee Niethammer’s Memory and Benefitting the Community She Loved

The Leslee Niethammer Preserve is tucked away on the outskirts of Saline, located at 9000 South Maple Road. David Rhoads and Jim Peters introduced me to the Preserve before the event, and as we walked around on the looping trails, they spoke of how the Preserve was created and how volunteers maintain it.

David began by explaining the creation of the Preserve, named after his then wife Leslee Niethammer, long-time Director of the Saline District Library and active community member. “Jim approached me shortly after Leslee’s passing to let me know the property was for sale and could we save it from development. I thought it would be a good way to permanently honor Leslee’s memory and benefit the community she loved.”

Trail placard with wood duck box and sunset in the background photo by Sue Kelch David and Jim maintaining the trails at the Preserve photo by Sue Kelch

David continues by outlining the relationship between the Preserve and the Friends of the Saline River. “The Friends was established in 2016 to help protect the natural ecological diversity and heritage of Washtenaw County. It is those volunteers who operate and maintain the Preserve.”

Both David and Jim also volunteer many hours at the Preserve, and Jim details the labor of love. “We clear and mow trails, maintain the parking area, fundraise, create wildlife habitat such as wood duck nesting houses and maintain a large meadow to create habitat for small woodland creatures. We also perform brush and invasive species control as well as river and stream clean up. The volunteers also support pollinator populations by creating milkweed areas and wildflower plantings. And the Preserve hosts educational programs, including supporting Eagle Scouts and grade school projects, plant identification tours, bird watching and counting, and nature walks.”

“And lastly, we work in concert with the Saline River Stewards whose purpose is to clear the river of logjams so as to open it up for kayaking and canoeing, and the Raisin River Authority on different activities.”

Sunset Hike at the Preserve photo by Sue Kelch

Exploring the Preserve with David and Jim, we came upon numerous placards complete with QR codes throughout the trails. David says that “Mrs. Roehm’s science class helped create these about five years. We put in the posts and Jim provided the narrative.”

Further in our hike, we came upon the Bowley Bridge, a wooden foot bridge named after Arthur T. Bowley, former mayor of Saline’s sister city Brecon, Wales. Bowley Bridge was moved from Mill Pond Park and has sentimental value for David as he and Leslee used the bridge as a backdrop for their wedding. Jim adds, “The Bowling Bridge was once the most photographed bridge in Saline” for events like graduations and weddings.

An Oasis from the Hustle of City Life

Other board members of the Friends also spoke about their involvement with the Preserve. Cathy Koning, Treasurer and Volunteer Coordinator, is “motivated to preserve nature for animals and people. It’s a quiet place for listening to the stream, birds, insects, frogs, and the breeze through the trees. We offer trails for walking and benches for sitting. It’s an oasis from the hustle of city life.”

Cathy also talks about last year’s solar eclipse viewing party where “we had about 40 attendees. We also held a star gazing night a couple years ago.”

Campfire at the Preserve photo by Sue Kelch

Amy Tesolin, Secretary and Event Coordinator at the Friends, brings her experience as a park ranger at Canada’s Point Pelee National Park. “I love nature and people, two things that bring me great joy!”

The Satisfaction of Providing a Nature Preserve for Today and Future Generations

After our hike around the Preserve, I asked Jim what he loves most. He replied, “First, we honor the life of Charles Burg, former owner of the property, and his love of nature.”

“I enjoy protecting natural ecology while keeping green space free from development. There is satisfaction of providing a nature preserve for today and future generations. Plus it helps keep some of us busy in retirement.”

For David, the Preserve is personal. While he also likes to keep busy maintaining the Preserve, he reflects, “I enjoy talking with families who visit the Preserve, and hearing them express their thanks that it is available to them.”

For more information on the Friends of the Saline River and Leslee Niethammer Preserve, go to www.salineriverpreserve.com/index.php