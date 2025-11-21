Prime Food Processing LLC Issues Lava Bun Recall

Recent recalls from Prime Food Processing LLC underscore the critical need for consumers to be vigilant about food allergens. The company has announced the voluntary recall of 2,243 cases of Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk and Lava Bun with Green Tea Flavor due to undeclared milk, which poses a significant risk to those with milk allergies.

These products, distributed to Asian grocery stores across multiple states including Michigan, California, and New York, could cause serious allergic reactions. The affected items include the 24 oz Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk, identifiable by UPC #97903705873, and the 24 oz Lava Bun with Green Tea Flavor with UPC #97803705883. Both are packaged in distinctive pouches, and the lot code range is 25092-25318 with an expiration range from July 2026 to March 2027.

Prime Food discovered the issue during an internal review, attributing it to a temporary labeling oversight. No allergic reactions have been reported so far. Consumers who have purchased these lava buns should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further inquiries, contact Prime Food Processing LLC at 718-963-2323, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST.

