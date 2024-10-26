Saline Seniors Enjoy Rockin’ (and Rollin’)

Last Wednesday Brewed Awakenings hosted an Open Mic event with Seniors performing from the Saline Area Senior Center (SASC). Entertainment featured readings from Eva Benevento and Sue Kelch with music played by the Golden Groovin’ Band members Earl Gorsuch, Dave Hubbard, Charlie Jacobs, and Mark Rakowski, with Becky Glesner on recorder.

Golden Groovin’ Band photo by Sue Kelch

The readings included stories of a wayward youth, an homage to parents, growing older gracefully, and a haunted house. After the readings, everyone was treated to popular golden oldies like “Mellow Yellow”, “Bad Moon Rising,” “Morning Has Broken” with recorder, and the finale “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” with dobro.

Open Mic Audience – photo by Sue Kelch

Brewed Awakenings Cafe has coordinated Open Mic events with Saline Seniors several times, featuring participants from the SASC writing and musical groups.

For more information on the Saline Area Senior Center, go to www.salineseniors.org/

For more information on Brewed Awakenings, go to www.brewedawakeningscafe.com