Saline’s Pumpkin Roll is All Downhill

Saline’s Pumpkin Roll is All Downhill

by

For 21 years Saline has been holding their ‘Pumpkin Roll.’  Scheduled after Halloween, participants of all ages bring their pumpkins to the top of the hill at Mill Pond Park.  Then they roll them down as fast as they can for prizes.  After the race, everyone lines up to use the pumpkin launcher, and then gets treated to hot cider with donuts.

I joined Sunshine Lambert, Saline Parks and Recreation Director, at the bottom of the hill to watch the fun Saturday, November 2, 2024.  Sunshine explained “When we first started doing this 21 years ago, it was a silly idea – yet people kept coming back. I’ve always said that ‘we’ll keep it goin’ as long as people keep showin’ ‘.”

Pumpkin Roll Listening to Instructions photo by Sue Kelch

“Essentially the way I see this, it ‘s a wonderful way to celebrate the end of the season.  For many of the children they spend a lot of time and effort creating the pumpkins and carving them and they’ve had so much fun with them.  It’s sometimes sad to let them go.” 

“So this is a great celebratory way that we all come together, let our pumpkins go, and they go on to their next destination – which is the Saline compost area.  Then the pumpkins are composted with all of the leaves that DPW picks up.” 

Next year let this be your family’s fun farewell to fall.  See you then!

Pumpkin Roll Anticipation photo by Sue Kelch
Pumpkin Roll photo by Sue Kelch
Pumpkin Roll photo by Sue Kelch
Pumpkin Roll photo by Sue Kelch
Pumpkin Launch photo by Sue Kelch
Cider and Doughnuts photo by Sue Kelch
Cider and Doughnuts photo by Sue Kelch

