Scio Township Firefighters Help Save a Life

The actions of four Scio Township firefighters in early February made a huge difference in one person’s life. What they did that day went a long way in saving the life of a person who was in dire need after a crashing his vehicle.

Because of this, these firefighters were recently recognized for their honorable service. The Scio Township Board took time out of their May 13 meeting to pay recognition to the firefighters for their CPR save on Feb. 9. They were presented with lifesaving awards.

In the township board report, Scio Fire Chief Andrew Houde gave some details as to what happened that day.

“On February 9, 2025, Captain Koch, Lt Cobb, FF Newsom and FF Simpson were dispatched to a car accident where a vehicle crashed into a home on Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd,” Houde said in his report to the board. “They immediately assessed the scene and determined that the crash was the result of a medical emergency and that the driver of the vehicle was in cardiac arrest. Working with Huron Valley Ambulance paramedics, they were able to restore the patient’s heartbeat and assisted transporting him to the hospital.”

Houde said the patient made a full recovery and “was able to come into the station to thank all responders that were involved.”

Further details were cited in the social media posts made by the Scio Township Fire Department:

“This week we recognized Shift 2, including Captain Brian Koch, Lieutenant Glen Cobb, and firefighters Brent Newsom and Mike Simpson, for their swift life-saving action on a cardiac arrest.”

“On February 9th, 2025, Shift 2 responded to a vehicle accident on Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd., where a vehicle had crashed into a building. Upon arrival, they assessed the scene, determining the driver had suffered a medical emergency leading to a cardiac arrest. They began immediate treatment of the patient, Ron Abbott. Ron regained a pulse on scene and was transported to an emergency room and has since made a full recovery.”

“Rarely do firefighters get to meet, or even know the outcome of, the people they treat on-scene. But, on April 4th, Ron and his wife Lisa visited the station to meet and thank everyone involved in his incident, including 911 dispatch, Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and Fire Department personnel.”

Photo of Captain Brian Koch, Lieutenant Glen Cobb, and firefighters Brent Newsom and Mike Simpson. Provided by the Scio Township Fire Department