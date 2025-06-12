Chelsea’s Sheridan Books Marks 75 Years of Printing Excellence

From local print roots to national presence, Sheridan adapts to a changing publishing landscape

Sheridan’s Chelsea facility is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, marking a legacy of resilience, innovation, and local roots in an industry undergoing profound changes.

The company traces its origin to 1950 when Carl Braun founded Braun-Brumfield, a modest print shop on the western edge of Ann Arbor. Over the decades, it grew, merged, and evolved—becoming part of the national Sheridan Group in 1999 and later acquired by the CJK Group in 2017.

Today, Sheridan Books in Chelsea is part of a global print network, yet it remains uniquely suited to serve one of publishing’s most dynamic and overlooked segments – the small self-publishing author.

“We work with the biggest prestige publishers, Oxford University Press, Penguin Random House, but we also work very well with small, individual self-publishers,” says Ed Blissick, Vice President of Customer Service. “You can come in here and get a couple hundred copies of your book printed and produced.”

Ed Blissick, Vice President of Customer Service, and Laura Baker, Director of Marketing for Sheridan Books in Chelsea. Photo by Doug Marrin.

From Edwards Brothers to Sheridan Books

Sheridan’s lineage weaves through the fabric of Ann Arbor’s historic printing scene. According to Blissick, “It all started with Edwards Brothers back in 1893,” whose employees later launched numerous print shops, including Braun-Brumfield, LithoCrafters, and BookCrafters. LithoCrafters moved to Chelsea in 1977, merged with BookCrafters in 1978, and eventually helped form Sheridan Books in 1999.

Navigating a Shrinking Print Market

While digital disruption and eBooks changed the publishing landscape, Sheridan adapted.

“Ebooks took about 20% of the print market,” Blissick explains. “But the companies that are operated well, manage costs well, and invest in technology and equipment are the ones that survive.”

CJK Group’s acquisition strategy brought financial stability, allowing Sheridan to invest in modern, efficient equipment. The Chelsea plant specializes in short-run books, typically printing between 200 and 3,000 copies, making it ideal for independent authors.

“A self-publisher is probably not going to start out printing 20,000 copies,” Blissick says. “They’re going to start out small and hopefully, the book takes off.”

Sheridan’s cutting-edge press can do more work than two of its predecessors, illustrating CJK’s belief in staying at the forefront og technology. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Self-Publishing Support with a Personal Touch

Sheridan’s customer service is a standout, particularly for first-time authors unfamiliar with book production.

“We’ll assign a sales rep to work with them,” Blissick says. “They can come into the facility, look at papers, get a quote, and we can help them figure out the best plan for their budget.”

Unlike massive online self-publishing platforms, Sheridan provides human support and genuine relationships.

“You call and you get someone from Ed’s team,” says Laura Baker, Director of Marketing. “They’re going to hold your hand and walk you through it. What makes us unique is the quality of our customer service.”

Many of Sheridan’s team members have been with the company for decades. “Over 20 years, on average,” Blissick notes. “Some of our reps have worked with the same publishing contacts for 20-plus years.”

Edge printing is increasingly popular in custom and short-run book publishing, often used to elevate the aesthetic of special editions, self-published books, or boutique print runs. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Rooted in Community, Built to Last

Despite operating as part of a national company with 12 production facilities, Sheridan’s Chelsea plant maintains a small-town ethos.

“It’s family. It really is family,” says Baker. “There are lifelong friendships here, spouses who met here. Some of their sons and daughters work here too.”

As Sheridan looks to the future, it continues balancing tradition with transformation.

“We’ve been able to out-compete the competitors, to thrive and survive in a shrinking market,” Blissick says. “By good investment, good management, we’ve remained financially healthy and successful.”

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

Sheridan will celebrate its 75th anniversary with an employee picnic this summer, honoring its workers and remarkable legacy.

From best sellers to family memoirs, from global publishers to Washtenaw County history buffs, Sheridan Books remains a cornerstone of American publishing and proof that even in the digital age, the printed word endures.